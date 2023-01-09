Joy Cho Teams Up with Skillshare To Launch First-Ever Online Course

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skillshare , the world's largest online community for creatives, today announced that graphic designer, blogger, author and entrepreneur Joy Cho is launching her first-ever online class, " Pitch Please: Attract Brands & Boost Your Creative Business ." The class offers a behind-the-scenes look at how Joy built the career of her dreams using creativity and a go-getter mentality while also providing a blueprint to create memorable pitches to generate business and drive collaborations. Joy's class is now available exclusively on Skillshare along with thousands of classes on a variety of creative disciplines.

Joy is the Founder and Creative Director of the lifestyle brand, Oh Joy! , known for bringing joy to the everyday. She has authored seven books, consulted for hundreds of businesses around the world and launched a series of licensed products including home décor, baby, pet, travel, and furniture collections. For two years in a row, Joy was named one of Time's 30 Most Influential People on the Internet and has the most followed account on Pinterest with over 15 million followers. Now for the first-time ever Joy is bringing creatives at every level a hands-on class to help them craft their own powerful pitches to brands and potential partners.

"When I first launched my career as a creative, I was filled with doubt. But I focused on crafting meaningful pitches and created a list of brands I dreamed of working with so that people would begin to know who I was. Over time it's been remarkable to see how this simple process helped open so many doors throughout my career," said Joy Cho. "I'm so excited to tap into Skillshare's community of creatives to help them pursue their dreams. From starting a side hustle, to launching products or landing your dream collaboration, this class will help creatives at every level learn how to effectively communicate their craft to potential partners."

"Joy's class turns what could feel like an administrative task into one fueled by creativity and achievement. Joy also masterfully brings to life Skillshare's pedagogy of learning by doing and upon completion each student leaves with a finished physical and digital pitch to leverage in real life," said Becca Cloyd, Skillshare's Senior Director of Content, Creative and Studio.

In addition to Joy's new class, Skillshare is also home to more than 40,000 classes on a variety of topics taught by industry leaders and working professionals, on topics including illustration, design, photography, and more. Members around the world love Skillshare for discovering inspiration, learning new skills, and putting their talents to work in ways they care about. In 2022 members completed more than 1.8M Skillshare classes in their entirety. Skillshare's vast catalog also includes recently published classes from Jacob Collier , Morgan Harper Nichols , Joe Ando and more.

