Dan Troup of RE/MAX® Named to 2023 RESO Board of Directors

DENVER, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, the #1 name in real estate*, today announced the Director of Data Operations and Strategy at the organization, Dan Troup, will continue serving on the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) 2023 Board of Directors. The results of the RESO Board of Directors election were recently announced for five open seats, director appointments and the board's Executive Committee for 2023. Troup was first elected to the Board of Directors in 2018 and has served since 2019

In a press release from RESO announcing the 2023 Board of Directors election winners, Rebecca Jensen, who was re-elected 2023 Chair of the RESO board and is President and CEO of Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED), said of the new class, "Our leadership team reflects some of the most tech- and business-savvy minds in real estate, and I am proud to serve alongside them as we continue to bring greater data transparency, consistency, accuracy, ease and speed to the industry."

Troup is joined on the Board by other representatives from real estate brokerages, Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) and REALTOR® associations. He also serves as the chair of the RESO Certification Analytics Subgroup.

"It is truly an honor to join the RESO Board of Directors for another term," said Troup. "RE/MAX has a complementary vision to RESO in that both organizations have high standards for real estate professionals, helping to ensure that the real estate transaction is both efficient and transparent for all parties involved."

The Real Estate Standards Organization is an independent, nonprofit standards body. According to its website, RESO was formed to develop data standards and processes that create efficiencies for all participants in real estate transactions. Their member organizations include MLSs, brokerages, REALTOR® associations and technology partners serving more than 1 million real estate professionals. RESO's mission is to create and promote the adoption and utilization of standards that drive efficiency throughout the real estate industry.

Added Troup, "I am a big supporter of the standards RESO is producing. Not only does RE/MAX support the organization through membership, but we use these same standards within the company. I'm proud to represent both RE/MAX and RESO."

