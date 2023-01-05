North American Operator Selects RADCOM to Provide Smart Network Visibility

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM), today announced it has entered into an agreement with a new customer in North America to provide its RADCOM ACE solution to deliver real-time insights into the network performance 24/7 as the operator maintains its 4G network while expanding 5G coverage nationwide.

"We are thrilled to be part of this leading operator's network in North America during this exciting time as it expands its 5G coverage nationwide," said Eyal Harari, RADCOM's Chief Executive Officer. "Our solution will be tightly integrated into the telco stack and enable the operator to gain smart insights and ensure network performance while delivering superior customer experiences."

RADCOM ACE was chosen to smartly collect, process, and analyze traffic in a highly automated way across both 5G and 4G networks, which helps the operator deliver high-quality services nationwide while proactively ensuring great customer experiences. In addition, the solution will allow the operator to monitor the end-to-end network performance from RAN to the core in an advanced cloud-native, highly efficient, scalable, and automated environment.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G-ready cloud-native network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting and cutting-edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "expect," "believe," "will," "plan," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses the successful integration of the Company's products in the operator's network, and the expected results and benefits thereof, it uses forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in the demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

