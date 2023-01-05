InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Food & Drink Tray (TLS-262)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient way to enjoy a meal in the car," said an inventor, from Bartow, Fla., "so I invented the J C M FOLD AND SERVICE TABLE WITH STRAPS. My design eliminates the inconvenience and mess of always holding onto food, placing it directly upon the seat or setting it on the lap."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to support and eat a meal within a vehicle or other location. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of holding or balancing food and drinks on the lap. As a result, it increases convenience and comfort and it helps to prevent spills and messes. The invention features a portable and lightweight design that is easy to use and store so it is ideal for individuals who eat on-the-go, drivers, travelers, campers, workers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLS-262, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

