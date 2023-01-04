SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Rent the Runway, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 13, 2023 - (NASDAQ: RENT)

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Rent the Runway, Inc.

Shareholders who purchased shares of RENT during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased Rent the Runway Class A common stock in or traceable to the Company's October 2021 initial public offering.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Rent the Runway was continuing to face extraordinary business headwinds, such as transportation headwinds and labor wage rate increases, from the COVID-19 pandemic; (ii) Rent the Runway's active subscriber enrollments had sharply decelerated from the growth trajectory represented in the offering documents and, as a result, Rent the Runway was several months away from approaching its pre-pandemic levels of active subscriptions; (iii) Rent the Runway needed to substantially increase marketing and advertising costs from historical figures in order to attempt to grow its active subscriber network; (iv) Rent the Runway was suffering from ballooning fulfillment and transportation costs; and (v) as a result, Rent the Runway was suffering accelerating operational losses at the time of the initial public offering and was far less likely to achieve profitability in the near term, if ever, than represented.

DEADLINE: January 13, 2023 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/rent-the-runway-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=35259&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of RENT during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is January 13, 2023. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

