Qrvey Ranked #1 Vendor in Dresner Advisory Services 2022 Embedded BI Market Study Report

TYSONS, Va., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qrvey, the first and only embedded analytics platform built specifically for SaaS companies, today announced that it came in first place in the Dresner Advisory Services 2022 Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study. This comprehensive study rated 19 different vendors based on a wide array of parameters both technical and functional. Qrvey enables SaaS companies to create a modern analytics layer that delivers rich capabilities for a wide array of users more quickly than using traditional BI, while actually lowering development and deployment costs. Qrvey's unique architecture deploys directly into their customers' cloud environments so they're always in total control of their data and infrastructure. This complete platform, combining data access, data management, advanced analytics, and automation, gives SaaS firms the ability to truly differentiate their products from their competition.

"We congratulate Qrvey for being named as a top-rated vendor in our tenth annual Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer for Dresner Advisory Services. "Qrvey placed first overall, with a strong performance in interface integration and user features. We congratulate them on their achievement."

"From our founding, we've stayed focused on listening to our SaaS customers' unique needs, and ensuring that our technology and services reflected that focus. This validation of all that hard work is incredibly gratifying, and positions us well for even greater success in the coming year," said Ben Mathew, President and COO at Qrvey.

The annual Wisdom of Crowds® market studies are based on data collected from end users and provide a real-world perspective on various technical capabilities related to Dresner's annual research. Each report examines current deployment trends, user intentions, and industry capabilities.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

About Qrvey

Qrvey is an embedded analytics platform that allows SaaS companies to rapidly add a modern analytics layer with rich capabilities that are easily configurable for all types of users. By using Qrvey's platform to create an embedded analytics layer within their products, SaaS software firms can deliver greater value, unlock new revenue streams, and ensure greater customer loyalty. Unlike traditional BI solutions, which typically require integrating numerous, separate functions, Qrvey delivers a complete, no-code, end-to-end platform that deploys entirely within their customers' cloud environments, lowering the time and cost of development, deployment, and maintenance. It is the first and only analytics platform built specifically for cloud-native environments, leveraging the full AWS ecosystem to offer rapid deployment of self-service analytics across any type of data. Qrvey's platform creates the most cost-effective embedded analytics solution on the market, driven by a team with decades of experience in the analytics industry.

