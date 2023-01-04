ErgoSportive™ Launches the First Smart and Adjustable Sleep & Recovery System for Athletes and Fitness Buffs

Innovative and comfortable smart bed connects with Garmin smartwatches to support peak performance with 24/7 insights into sleep and wellness data

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ErgoSportive, a wellness division of California based smart bed company, Ergomotion, is pleased to announce a first-of-its-kind sleep and recovery system integrated with Garmin smartwatches to support the health and well-being of athletes and fitness-focused individuals. The innovative and comfortable sleep system leverages Garmin's advanced smart sensor technology to provide users with 24/7 insights into their health and sleep data as well as tailored recovery recommendations.

ErgoSportive bed with lit headboard and ergomattress (PRNewswire)

ErgoSportive announces the launch of their sleep and recovery system to support the health of athletes of all levels.

The ErgoSportive sleep and recovery system includes:

Adjustable smart bed with a flex panel design for superior comfort

Non-contact biometric health sensors that measure sleep stages, movement, heart and respiration rate

Tech-friendly headboard with dimmable LED lights and underbed USB ports

Garmin smartwatch integration encompassing Body Battery™ energy monitoring, stress tracking and daytime calories burned for robust health monitoring 1 and tailored recovery recommendations

Advanced features such as the NASA-inspired Zero-G® position that decompresses the spine and facilitates blood flow and Anti-Snore, which detects snoring and automatically elevates the sleeper's head to alleviate symptoms

Relaxation Mode which stimulates muscle relaxation and recovery using vibration motors

Integrated ErgoSportive app to measure and report sleep and health data collected from the bed's sensors and integrated Garmin smartwatch

Health reports and recovery recommendations that can be shared with a coach, trainer or loved one

"We are committed to offering innovative solutions focused on sleep, recovery and performance and are honored and excited to partner with Garmin to provide the fitness focused consumer such a unique product. Confirming that innovation, ErgoSportive received recognition as a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Fitness and Sports category," said Gui Peres, President, Wellness Division, Ergomotion.

"Garmin offers a full lineup of smartwatches purpose-built for active lifestyles, so it made perfect sense to collaborate with ErgoSportive on this first-of-its-kind smart bed designed specifically for athletes. Good sleep hygiene is essential for peak performance, and our smartwatches provide robust sleep tracking, a daily Sleep Score and detailed insights and recommendations to improve your sleep," said Jörn Watzke, Senior Director of Garmin Health.

"It's an honor to work alongside the Garmin Health team as we share the understanding of the critical role that sleep plays in maintaining a full and healthy life. It is our desire to provide sleep solutions that help athletes of all levels sleep better and recover faster," said Kyle Burns, Manager, Business Development (Wellness) at ErgoSportive.

The ErgoSportive bed and complementary mattresses and pillow are available at ErgoSportive.com and on display at CES 2023, Booth 8517, North Hall.

Ergomotion Inc., the global leader in adjustable bed technology, houses several brands within its Wellness Division, including ErgoSportive and Dawn House. Dawn House also received a CES® 2023 Innovation Award in the Digital Health category for its Dawn House bed that promotes rejuvenation for aging adults and people with changing needs.

About ErgoSportive

Our mission is to help athletes of all levels recover faster to live and perform better. ErgoSportive™ is part of the wellness division of Santa Barbara, California based Ergomotion® and part of the Keeson Technology Corporation family of businesses. Since 2005, Ergomotion has been developing sleep technology solutions and is the world's largest supplier in the Smart & Adjustable bed industry. Together we offer the ultimate sleep and recovery tools that balance body, mind, and spirit. To learn more about ErgoSportive, visit https://ergosportive.com

About Garmin Health

Garmin Health provides custom enterprise business solutions that leverage Garmin's extensive wearable portfolio and high-quality sensor data for applications in the corporate wellness, population health, and patient monitoring markets. The Garmin Health API allows third parties to ask customers to share their data in accordance with their specific privacy policies. As part of a global company that designs, manufactures and ships products worldwide, Garmin Health supports its customers' commerce and logistics needs, allowing enterprises to scale with a single, trusted provider. For more information, email our press team, connect with us on LinkedIn, or visit us online at garmin.com/health.

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Hall: jhall@dawnhouseliving.com Retailer Inquiries:

Kyle Burns: kburns@ergosportive.com

1Garmin smartwatches are not designed or intended to monitor or diagnose diseases or any medical conditions. Find information on metric accuracy here.

CES DISCLAIMER

The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

