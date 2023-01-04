Curbio Announces Refreshed Brand Design, Launches New Website

POTOMAC, Md., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the largest fix now, pay-at-closing home improvement company for real estate agents and their listing clients, today announced the launch of its refined design system, brand aesthetic and website.

"This brand refresh is an important step for Curbio as we continue to evolve in our role as the premier white-glove home improvement solution for real estate agents, helping them to update their listings before they go on the market, so they sell quickly and for top dollar. Our new brand design is refined, sophisticated, and truly reflective of our growth as a company and our dedication to modernizing home improvement for home sellers," said Olivia Mariani, Chief Marketing Officer at Curbio.

Curbio's refreshed branding suite includes:

A new visual identity and logo with a refined color palette and new fonts which enhance Curbio's aesthetic to match their technology

Polished brand imagery and photography that elevate Curbio's premium home improvement solution and showcase projects of all sizes across the United States

A refreshed website with a dynamic design that optimizes the user experience and makes it refreshingly simple to get an estimate or learn more

"Curbio is setting the new standard in pre-sale home improvement, providing real estate agents with a turnkey, quick solution that helps them sell their listings for more even in a buyer's market, with zero payment due until closing. With this new design suite and website, our brand is meeting our product in a way that is cohesive and representative of our mission, vision and values as a company," said Mariani.

About Curbio

Curbio is on a mission to help real estate agents fix and update homes before they go on the market, so they sell quickly and for the best price, with zero payment due until closing. Founded in 2017, Curbio has quickly become the largest national home improvement company dedicated to pre-listing repairs, updates, and renovations. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use app that accelerates project timelines by 50%, while removing the delays, uncertainties and other frustrations that have plagued home improvement for decades. Their rapid time to listing, coupled with a turn-key approach and project ROI expertise, has made Curbio the most trusted fix first, pay-at-closing home improvement partner to thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, including eXp realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & Foster, @properties and many more.

