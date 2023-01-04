Campari Group Announces Americas Leadership Changes to Kick-Off 2023

Ugo Fiorenzo expands his role as Managing Director U.S. & Canada and Melanie Batchelor is appointed Managing Director Sales & RARE for Campari America

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Campari America , the sixth-largest spirits company in the world, today announces two leadership changes for managing directors Ugo Fiorenzo and Melanie Batchelor effective January 2, 2023, that will carry the organization into the new year.

Following a successful seven-year tenure as Managing Director for the United States, Ugo Fiorenzo will now take on the new title of Managing Director for the United States and Canada. Fiorenzo's scope will now extend to the Canadian market, where he will be responsible for leading growth and delivering at high levels for the company. An experienced veteran, Fiorenzo has led Campari's profitable growth in the U.S. business while building a high performing and talented team. He was also recently appointed as Chairman of the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S.

This appointment comes in conjunction with another significant leadership evolution for Melanie Batchelor, who, after three years in her role as Managing Director for Canada, will be appointed Managing Director of Sales & RARE for Campari America.

In this expanded role, Batchelor will report to Ugo Fiorenzo where she will be responsible for the design and execution of all commercial strategies for the U.S. Market, as well as leading the relationship with commercial partners and stakeholders. She will also oversee the recently launched RARE division , which aims to unlock and accelerate the growth of a select range of super-premium and above alcohol brands.

With more than 11 years in the Campari Group family, Batchelor has held many positions within the organization including her role as Campari America's Vice President of Marketing overseeing the company's portfolio of brands encompassing advertising, public relations, digital integration and influencer relations, and Global Marketing Lead for Spirits Brands prior to that.

"The appointments of both Ugo and Melanie are a strong demonstration and testament to the exciting growth happening in the U.S and Canadian markets," said Mauro Caneschi, BU managing directors Americas. "We're proud to elevate these leaders – both of whom have dedicated many years to the Campari organization – and look forward to the long-term benefit that they will both provide to the business, as they work to expand the brand, culture and support the people working around them in their new roles."

About Campari Group/Campari America

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. Campari Group has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, and owns 22 plants worldwide with its own distribution network in 23 countries. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

Campari America LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano N.V.

,

Campari America has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group's portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY® Vodka, SKYY Infusions®, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, American Honey®, Russell's Reserve®, The Glen Grant® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG® Gin, Cabo Wabo® Tequila, Espolón® Tequila, Montelobos® Mezcal, Ancho Reyes® Chile Liqueur, Appleton® Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew® Rum, Coruba® Rum, Ouzo 12®, X-Rated® Fusion Liqueur®, Frangelico®, Cynar®, Averna®, Braulio®, Cinzano®, Mondoro® and Jean-Marc XO Vodka®.

Media Contact: Elisabeth Denil, elisabeth.denil@hkstrategies.com

PO# 422612188

View original content:

SOURCE Campari America