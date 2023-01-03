70th Scripps Howard Awards accepting entries Jan. 3-Feb. 5

CINCINNATI, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 70th Scripps Howard Awards, one of the nation's most prestigious American journalism competitions, is accepting entries from Jan. 3-Feb. 5, 2023, for journalism and storytelling produced in 2022.

With a focus on high-impact and investigative reporting, the Scripps Howard Awards, presented by the Scripps Howard Fund, offers $170,000 in prize money in 15 categories. Categories include:

Audio Storytelling*

Breaking News

Business/Financial Reporting

Environmental Reporting

Distinguished Service to the First Amendment

Narrative Human-Interest Storytelling*

Visual Human-Interest Storytelling*

Innovation

Local/Regional Investigative Reporting

National/International Investigative Reporting

Multimedia Journalism

Opinion Writing

Local Video Storytelling*

National/International Video Storytelling*

Impact Award

*The Scripps Howard Fund made changes to five categories this year to better align with the journalism industry.

The awards honor work from television stations, networks, radio and podcasts, visual media, online media outlets, independent producers, newspapers and other print publications.

Finalists will be announced in September, with winners announced in October during a special program airing on Scripps News, formerly Newsy, the national broadcast news network owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

"The Scripps Howard Fund is proud to recognize journalists who shine a light on undisclosed or misunderstood information and those who embrace new ways to connect with their audiences," said Liz Carter, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Fund.

Last year's winners represent newsrooms large and small, with the impact award going to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), The Washington Post and media partners for "Pandora Papers." The massive, data-driven investigation was deemed to have had the greatest impact from the list of winners.

Other winners include The Tennessean, KUSA-TV, KARE-TV, ABC News, ProPublica, The Texas Tribune, Mountain State Spotlight, The Arizona Republic, The Boston Globe, The Outlaw Ocean Project and the Miami Herald.

About the Scripps Howard Fund

The Scripps Howard Fund is a public charity that supports philanthropic causes important to The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) and the communities it serves, with a special emphasis on journalism education, excellence in journalism and childhood literacy. At the crossroads of the classroom and the newsroom, the Fund is a leader in supporting journalism through scholarships, internships, minority recruitment and development and First Amendment causes. The Scripps Howard Awards stand as one of the industry's top honors for outstanding journalism, and the Fund's annual "If You Give a Child a Book …" childhood literacy campaign has distributed thousands of new books to children in need across the nation. In support of its mission to create a better-informed world, the Fund also partners with Scripps brands to create awareness of local issues and support organizations that help build thriving communities. The Scripps Howard Foundation, an affiliated organization with the Scripps Howard Fund, supports Scripps' charitable efforts through its endowment, key assets and major donations.

