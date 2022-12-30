InventHelp Inventor Develops Snow/Ice Melting System for Commercial Trailers (JMT-199)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a heating system to quickly remove ice and snow from the top of a large commercial trailer," said an inventor, from Albany, N.Y., "so I invented the ICE-OFF. My design eliminates the need for a trucker to manually brush or remove ice and snow and it helps maintain a high level of travel safety during the winter."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to melt ice and snow from the rooftops of large commercial trailers. In doing so, it prevents snow and ice from blowing off the commercial trailer on the highway. As a result, it enhances safety and it helps to prevent accidents and damage caused by blowing snow and falling ice. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMT-199, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

