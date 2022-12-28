Give Items of Value Program Named Honorable Mention Winner of Mutual of America Community Partnership Award

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America Financial Group announced that United Way of the Plains and its Give Items of Value Program was named an Honorable Mention recipient of the prestigious 2022 Community Partnership Award.

Mutual of America (PRNewswire)

Wichita-based United Way of the Plains will receive $50,000 as one of six nonprofit organizations selected for their outstanding contributions to society, made in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations.

"The 2022 award-winning programs have created innovative solutions that effectively address challenging social, emotional and physical issues being faced by many individuals and families in their local communities," said Lisa Loughry, Mutual of America Foundation Chair.

The Give Items of Value Program creates a bridge between national retailers and other big businesses with excess inventory and nonprofit organizations whose tight budgets limit their ability to purchase crucial supplies to support their vital work. Through a unique collaboration with Good360, those goods are delivered to an 11,000-square-foot warehouse, where they are inventoried, sorted and put on shelves so nonprofit organizations can "shop" for the items they need—free of charge.

"The Give Items of Value Program is an example of upcycling at its best," said Peter Najera, President and CEO of United Way of the Plains. "For-profit businesses clear their warehouses of excess inventory; nonprofit organizations access items they need to fulfill their mission at no cost; and unwanted products are put to good use, rather than piling up in storage facilities or landfills. Having Mutual of America recognize the impact our program is having in the community is truly an honor."

ABOUT THE MUTUAL OF AMERICA COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP AWARD

The Mutual of America Community Partnership Award annually honors the outstanding contributions that nonprofit organizations from across the U.S. make to society in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations. Since 1996, the Community Partnership Award has recognized 256 partnerships from cities and towns across the country. To watch videos of the national award-winning programs, visit the Mutual of America Foundation Community Partnership Award channel on YouTube.

ABOUT MUTUAL OF AMERICA FINANCIAL GROUP

Mutual of America Financial Group is a leading provider of retirement services and investments to employers, employees and individuals. We provide high-quality, innovative products and services at a competitive price, along with outstanding personalized service, to help our customers build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Our mission is built upon our values—integrity, prudence, reliability, excellence and social responsibility—which have guided us since 1945 and continue to serve us and our customers well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mutual of America Financial Group