Kindred's Nomination Committee proposes five new members to the Board of Directors

SLIEMA, Malta, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee for the 2023 AGM of Kindred Group plc (Kindred) has unanimously decided on the following proposals to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Kindred in April 2023:

a) That the Board of Directors should consist of nine (9) members and no deputy members for the period until the AGM 2024.

b) The re-election of the following current members of the Board of Directors for the period until the AGM 2024:

Evert Carlsson

James H. Gemmel

Carl-Magnus Månsson

Heidi Skogster

c) The election of the following new members of the Board of Directors for the period until the AGM 2024:

Cédric Boireau

Jonas Jansson

Andy McCue

Martin Randel

Kenneth Shea

(As a member of the Nomination Committee, Mr. Boireau has not participated in the deliberations and the decision regarding his nomination.)

d) The re-election of Evert Carlsson as Chairman of the Board.

The members of the current Board of Directors; Peter Boggs, Gunnel Duveblad, Erik Forsberg and Fredrik Peyron have declared that they will not stand for re-election at the AGM 2023.

The Motivated Opinion of the Nomination Committee will be published together with the Notice of the AGM 2023.

Keith Meister of Corvex Management and the Chairman of the Nomination Committee stated:

"The Nomination Committee believes that its proposed Board, which replaces a majority of Directors, should be communicated to stakeholders in a timely manner. As such, we felt it was prudent to make this disclosure before the Notice of the AGM 2023 and our Motivated Opinion.

Since its formation in the Fall this year, the Nomination Committee has conducted interviews with all current members of the Board of Directors, a significant number of highly qualified potential candidates, and the CEO of Kindred.

The candidates we are proposing today are the result of that process. We believe they bring complimentary skill sets and will strengthen the Board in key areas. Messrs. Boireau and Gemmel, who together represent almost 20% ownership of Kindred, will add important shareholder representation to the Board. Messrs. Jansson and McCue will add critical gaming industry expertise. Lastly, Messrs. Shea and Randel will add business, capital markets, and M&A expertise.

The proposed new Board has the right mix of continuity: new directors representing large owners, proven industry leaders, and business leaders with capital markets, M&A, and entrepreneurial expertise. The Nomination Committee believes the proposed Board is ideally suited to work with management and represent shareholders' interests. I believe the reconstituted Board will look at all options to drive sustainable, risk adjusted value for all shareholders."

Brief CVs for the proposed new members to the Board of Directors:

Cédric Boireau is a French citizen, born in 1988.

Mr. Boireau has worked with SAS Premier Investissement for over ten years, initially in the company's listed real estate development subsidiary Bassac where he worked for five years. In 2017, he co-founded Lagune Holding, an investment advisor and worked closely with Premier Investissement to develop its asset management arm.

Jonas Jansson is a Swedish citizen, born in 1969.

Mr. Jansson is a self-employed private investor. Formerly he has worked as the COO of Kambi Group plc for ten years, and as the Head of Trading of Unibet/Kindred for seven years.

Andy McCue is a British citizen, born in 1974.

Mr. McCue is the Chair of the Board of Thérapie Clinic and Camile Thai. He is the former CEO of Paddy Power plc, where he led the business through the merger with Betfair plc. He is also the former CEO of The Restaurant Group plc. He has previously served as a member of the Board of Betsson AB and Hostelworld plc.

Martin Randel is a Swedish citizen, born in 1974.

Mr. Randel is a private investor and entrepreneur, founder, owner, and Member of the Board of several companies including Vitamin Well, Unifaun, Instabee, Green Gold and EnginZyme.

Kenneth Shea is a citizen of the USA, born in 1958.

Mr. Shea is currently a Director of Investments at Hamilton Point Investments, a real estate investment firm. He has over twenty-five years of experience in the financial services sector, as both an investment banker and a principal investor. Mr. Shea is a former Senior Managing Director of both Guggenheim Securities and Bear, Stearns, & Co. Inc, where he ran the Gaming & Leisure investment banking practices for both firms. He is a former Managing Director of Pilot Growth, an early-stage growth equity firm, the former President of Coastal Capital, and a former Managing Director of Icahn Capital.

The Nomination Committee of the 2023 AGM of the Kindred Group plc

Keith Meister, Cédric Boireau, Peter Lundkvist, Anders Ström

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 22-12-2022 21:00 CET.

For more information:

Keith Meister, Chairman of the Nomination Committee of the 2023 AGM of the Kindred Group plc, press@kindredgroup.com

