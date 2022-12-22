Omega Laboratories, Inc. Announces Launch of Urine Drugs of Abuse Testing in Ontario, Canada

MOGADORE, Ohio, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Laboratories ("Omega"), a leading provider of laboratory testing solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Urine Drugs of Abuse testing services in its state-of-the-art laboratory in Ontario, Canada. The laboratory will begin offering Urine Drug Testing on January 3, 2022, to complement its molecular testing.

(PRNewswire)

Omega Laboratories announces the launch of drug testing services in its state-of-the-art lab in Ontario, Canada .

Omega has led the Canadian molecular testing market in turnaround times by consistently reporting results within an average of five to six hours while maintaining a high level of quality. The company has been serving Canada for two years since the opening of laboratories in British Columbia (BC) and Ontario at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Omega continues to provide the much-needed turnaround time requirement for PCR testing in BC for travel to China and the film production industry.

The expansion of toxicology services in Canada will offer clients an alternative to the limited testing options available in Canada. The operations are backed by Omega's twenty-two years of high-quality standards and fast turnaround time of results from its US operation. The laboratory is in the final process of adding toxicology to its existing ISO/IEC 15189 accreditation, which provides both proof of quality and expertise to regulatory authorities worldwide.

Omega Canada will be offering drug testing panels specifically tailored to the needs of the market while also offering significantly decreased turnaround times due to its locations in Canada. "We are excited to continue to expand our test menu in Canada," said Jerry Crosby, President, Omega Laboratories. "The Ontario laboratory will allow Omega to facilitate quality urine drug testing solutions not only for Canada, but for its global clients as well. The laboratory is powered by the same standard processes, quality of service and technology solutions that Omega is known for around the world."

These global technology solutions include the Online Custody & Control Form (oCCF). The oCCF makes it easy to track and manage both instant and laboratory-based test results and to share data across different regions in real time. These products are already in use by multi-national organizations that need to meet stringent regional data privacy and accreditation standards. The oCCF is available in over six languages and can be data integrated with other systems.

For additional information on these solutions, please contact Omega at 1-800-665-5569 or sales@omegalabs.net

About Omega Laboratories, Inc. – Omega Laboratories, headquartered in Mogadore, Ohio with additional state-of-the-art facilities in Ontario and British Columbia, Canada provides laboratory-based advanced testing solutions to over 6,000 clients worldwide. Omega Laboratories has over 22 years of experience in pioneering innovative drug testing methodologies, specializing in the detection of drugs of abuse utilizing Hair, Oral Fluid and Urine. Omega continues to innovate with the launch of their Technical Solutions portfolio that incorporates a paperless Custody & Control Form system (oCCF) in eight languages, as well as licensure of a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) designed specifically for Toxicology testing and powers new laboratories in countries that have demand for local service providers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Omega Laboratories, Inc.