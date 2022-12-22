DEVREV, INTUITIVE TEAM TO ADVANCE CUSTOMER-CENTRICITY

Partnership combines the power of the DevRev platform with Intuitive's proven global delivery and service

PALO ALTO, Calif. and AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DevRev , a company fostering customer-centricity by converging multiple departments around the end-user through a data, collaboration, and analytics platform, today announced a partnership with Intuitive.Cloud (and its venture capital arm), a global leader in strategic IT solutions and service delivery as an investor and strategic partner (GTM and Marketplace). The two companies will combine their expertise across private and public sector enterprise companies globally to bring development closer to the customer through the DevRev and partner marketplaces.

Intuitive.Cloud (PRNewswire)

The announcement comes on the heels of DevRev Product-Led Support going live on the AWS Marketplace in November, allowing customers to simplify procurement, leverage flexible and custom pricing, and consolidate DevRev spend with their AWS bill. By offering the DevRev platform alongside Intuitive's proven Cloud and SDx solution and services across the AWS ecosystem, this partnership will make it easier for enterprises to incorporate customer-centric apps and plug-ins into their development efforts.

"With the threat of slowing markets on the horizon, it's more important than ever for businesses to avoid spending large amounts of money and resources trying to make legacy customer support systems work together," said Manoj Agarwal, President, and co-founder of DevRev. "Intuitive shares our vision of providing enterprises with an efficient, real-time solution to ensure product managers and developers can better plan and respond to the precise needs of their customers."

"Application and data transformation for reducing time-to-market and increasing revenue are the pressing needs for enterprises and ISVs in current times," said Jay Modh, Founder & CEO of Intuitive. "DevRev has created a balance of disruptive innovation and integration so enterprises can transform the application development life-cycle across sales, support, product management and customer success."

DevRev has raised $70M+, one of the largest seed rounds in the history of Silicon Valley. For more information on DevRev's funding, or for investor relations, visit here . For more information on Intuitive, please visit here .

About DevRev

DevRev is a business software company fostering customer-centricity by converging multiple departments around the end-user with a data, collaboration, and analytics platform. The company is led by co-founder and CEO, Dheeraj Pandey , who previously served as CEO of Nutanix and Manoj Agarwal, DevRev co-founder and former SVP of Engineering of Nutanix. DevRev is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with offices in six locations around the world, and is building an API-driven, developer-first customer relationship management (CRM) platform for modern software companies.

About Intuitive

Intuitive is one of the fastest-growing and recognized Cloud & SDx solution and services companies supporting private and public sector enterprise on a global scale, driving measurable value and business outcomes. Intuitive is led by Founder & CEO, Jay Modh , who is a technology leader and strategic investor focused on Cloud, CyberSecurity, Data and AI/ML innovations. Intuitive is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices in California, Oregon, Texas, Canada, Spain, U.K., Ireland, UAE, and India.

Media Support for DevRev

media@devrev.ai

DevRev - Developer CRM https://devrev.ai/ (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DevRev