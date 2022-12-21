XT.COM Lists CLD in its Main and Layer 2 Zones

SINGAPORE, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of Celloud Network (CLD) on its platform in the main and layer2 zones.The CLD/USDT trading pair is open for trading from 2022-12-20 9:00 (UTC).

Deposit: To Be Determined

Withdrawal: To Be Determined

About CLD

Celloud (CLD) is an ERC20 token deployed on the Ethereum blockchain with a total supply of 1 billion and is also used as the native digital asset for the Celloud network. CLD tokens are used to secure new investment rights and boost the number of investment participants within a project, allowing individual investors without large-scale capital to invest via fractional shares as an alternative investment. The CLD token can also be used in the Celloud ecosystem and Celloud rewards in CLD tokens are awarded to holders for event participation.

About the Celloud Network

Celloud Network is an investment platform that supports a trading ecosystem with digitally backed securities using blockchain technology. Celloud Network guarantees the reliability and safety of issued securities based on distributed blockchain storage. Additionally, platform users can experience seamless smart contract and NFT transactions.

The Celloud Network offers services such as fractional shares and alternative investments. Fractional shares are simply portions of a whole share of stock or assets. These types of services enable several investors to fund tokenized NFTs and share profits and is achieved by interconnecting suppliers with sellers and consumers with investors to both expand and strengthen the Celloud Network's investment market.

Website: http://www.celloud.co.kr/index_en.php

Whitepaper: celloud.pdf

Twitter: https://twitter.com/celloud_

XT.com will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies to improve the trading options for all of its users. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options will be available live and colored for both CLD and XT holders. Everyone is encouraged to indulge in CLD trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere, without any limitations. As promised, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve parallel growth with them.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM crypto exchange now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace , our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform-based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

