Korea's top authenticity platform SWEBS enters US market

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RMG, a member of the Born2Global Centre, a South Korean enterprise specializing in hologram security, is taking its innovative authentication technology to the US market. Having recently established a joint venture subsidiary in the US, the company plans to begin marketing its key product, SWEBS, an authentication platform that integrates hologram-encrypted QR codes.

SWEBS is an integrated product management platform that verifies the authenticity of products. Its innovative technology, which syncs together hologram labels, an app, and a web authentication system, encrypts a non-replicable QR code into a hologram to combat any attempted forgery or falsification. With the integrated platform, clients can protect their brand and customers through genuine product authentication and track the authentication status in real-time, all while managing distribution, AS, and warranty. Moreover, the solution can be utilized as a marketing tool, based on the big data accumulated through conducting events and gathering customer information.

As simple as a hologram may seem, the processes that go into creating the security are extremely complicated. It requires a technology with holographic nickel discs, which are continuously evolving through ongoing research and development to make holograms more difficult to replicate. This technology was patented for the first time in Korea by RMG, and is also patented in the US.

RMG's US joint venture, SWEBS, is eponymous with its product name and was founded last September. Through the joint venture, RMG is prepared to take marketing activities into full swing, from participating in major trade fairs such as the CES, PACK EXPO, and Cosmoprof Las Vegas, to engaging in active digital marketing via its social media channels.

"Brands that take years to build could collapse in a flash because of counterfeiting. RMG is committed to protecting our customers' brands and copyrights from falsification with our top-notch security solutions. We hope more customers in the US and other global markets will benefit from our advanced technology," said Hee jeong Kim, CEO of RMG.

The counterfeit market has continued to expand globally. According to a report issued by the OECD in 2021, the estimated volume of international trade in counterfeit and pirated products amounted to as much as USD 464 billion in 2019, or 2.5% of world trade.

RMG was founded in 2016 with the mission to protect the authenticity of companies' brands and copyrights. RMG provides distinctive security solutions that help companies maintain their brand value, reputation and consumer trust. The company's technological excellence has been widely celebrated through awards like the Enterprise Grand Award in the Security Solution sector, an award show hosted by Korean Media corporation Money Today and sponsored by Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. RMG has been honored with the award for seven years running (2016 - 2022).

The company's product offerings also include "SECUTECH" an anti-tampering optimized hologram for advanced technologies and materials, and "SEALTICKER," which creates seal stickers that leave a mark on the sticker label itself or the product when removed, helping users can identify whether a product has been opened or not. In addition, the "Position SEALTICKER," developed by RMG with its own technology, is a special label that leaves a mark in the form of words in a fixed position rather than in a pattern format. Thus, it can be used to verify authenticity as well. SEALTICKER labels are available on Amazon in both ready-made and custom-made product types. This year the company also launched "Flash On," a new product based on hologram master technology. The authentication lettering on Flash On labels is invisible to the naked eye, and only appears when illuminated with a flashlight.

About Born2Global Centre

The Born2Global Centre, operated by Born2Global, is a full-cycle service platform that supports the global expansion of promising companies. Established in 2013 under the Ministry of Science and ICT, Born2Global has been setting the standards for a successful startup ecosystem in Korea and continues to expand and transform startups so that they are engaged, well equipped, and connected with the global market.

For more information, please visit https://www.born2global.com

