Heavy Buyer Activity Leads to Successful Acquisition of (b:ok) Network Infrastructure Services

Viking M&A of Nashville, Tennessee, assists with acquisition of longtime Nashville MSP.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions is proud to announce the recent business acquisition of (b:ok) Network Infrastructure Services LLC (aka. Bytes of Knowledge) by IT Voice.

(b:ok) is a Managed Service Provider (MSP) founded in 1995 by Charles and Julie May, providing managed services, network security, cloud solutions, compliance solutions, backup and disaster recovery services.

Dan Wilson, Viking Managing Partner, comments, "Tech companies, particularly MSPs, are showing very strong on the market. As a result, this transaction had an enormous amount of buyer activity, allowing us to filter out the best possible outcome for our clients."

Viking Nashville's Managing Partner, Kyle Kerrigan, adds, "Charles and Julie grew (b:ok) through continuous innovation and became an industry leader in the Nashville market. Their imprint and legacy will carry on through the growth of IT Voice."

IT Voice is a multi-location MSP with a national footprint and is a portfolio company of Baymark Partners. Based in Dallas, Texas, Baymark Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm acquiring growing middle market service (healthcare and IT), distribution, manufacturing and tech-enabled (SAAS and E-Commerce) companies. They provide owners with liquidity and companies with resources to accelerate their growth.

David J. Hook, Managing Director of Baymark, says, "(b:ok) is the type of company we are looking to work with as it has a good management team, a solid business and a large market opportunity."

Kyle Kerrigan and Dan Wilson of Viking Mergers & Acquisitions were the senior advisors on the transaction. Hook had high praise for his experience with Kerrigan and Wilson, saying, "The Viking guys were great to work with. They had a good balance of being on top of the whole process without being too intrusive. We look forward to working with them in the future."

This acquisition is the second Baymark Partners have made of a Viking M&A engagement this year.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, 50% of Viking's brokers are former business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate, representing over 800 successful transactions.

View original content:

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions