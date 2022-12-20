TOTO's Popular WASHLET® Line Exceeds 60 Million Units Sold Worldwide

Company's innovative, elegantly designed WASHLET personal cleansing system has sparked an international revolution, and its global sales continue to accelerate

MORROW, Ga., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- — TOTO, the world's largest plumbing manufacturer with more than $5.47 billion in annual sales, announced today that its celebrated WASHLET line (encompassing WASHLET bidet seats, WASHLET+ bidet toilets, and NEOREST ® smart bidet toilets) has exceeded 60 million units sold globally since TOTO introduced the world's first WASHLET luxury bidet seat in June of 1980.

TOTO’s WASHLET line’s global sales continue accelerating. This year, TOTO marks a major milestone—60 million WASHLET models sold worldwide—since its launch in 1980. The major leap from 50 million to 60 million occurred in just three years—a testament to TOTO’s superior innovation, design, technology, and performance. Once people discover WASHLET bidet seats and bidet toilets’ benefits, they do not want to live without these high-tech personal cleansing systems. (PRNewswire)

Consumers confidently buy WASHLET models knowing they meet TOTO's exacting quality standards, the industry's highest.

A brief look back in time reveals WASHLET sales' acceleration. From product launch to the one million units sold took 18 years and nearly seven years to reach 10 million WASHLETS sold. From there, WASHLET sales continued accelerating, and the leap from 50 to 60 million occurred in just three years – from April 2019 to August 2022.

"We are pleased that TOTO's WASHLET line sales' momentum continues increasing," said Hidemi Ishikawa, CEO of TOTO USA. "We gained over ten million happy new WASHLET, WASHLET+ and NEOREST customers in just the last three years, a testament to TOTO's superior innovation, design, technology, and performance. Once people discover WASHLET bidet seats and bidet toilets' benefits, they do not want to live without these high-tech personal cleansing systems. Whether they choose an introductory WASHLET bidet seat or a high-luxe NEOREST smart bidet toilet, consumers are confident that they meet TOTO's exacting quality standards, which are the highest in the industry."

History of WASHLET

In 1980, TOTO pioneered the luxury toilet seat with bidet function by introducing WASHLET and sparked a global revolution in personal cleansing from wiping to washing. Since then, TOTO has spent more than 40 years enhancing and perfecting WASHLET.

WASHLET bidet seats use pure, clean water – and countless technological innovations – to make their users cleaner and more refreshed than they have ever felt after a bathroom break by reinventing the humble toilet seat as a warm water personal cleansing system. When the WASHLET bidet seat's cleansing cycle is activated, a self-cleaning wand with AIR-IN WONDER-WAVE® technology extends from beneath the seat to provide a soothing warm flow of aerated water for complete cleansing. Because the water is drawn directly from the home's fresh water supply, WASHLET delivers warm, aerated water that is always clean and pure. Once the cleansing cycle is completed, the user may engage the drying cycle, which uses warm air to gently dry the area, protecting the environment by reducing the need for toilet tissue.

Other luxury features of today's WASHLET bidet seats include high-tech sensor operation with auto open/close and auto flush; heated seat; in-bowl catalytic deodorizer; energy- and water-saving features; and EWATER+ technology.

WASHLET+ and CLEAN SYNERGY

TOTO's WASHLET+ line of specially designed TOTO high-performance toilet and WASHLET combinations seamlessly connect, leaving no protruding supply connections (water or electrical). The WASHLET+ line offers CLEAN SYNERGY— four unique-to-TOTO advanced cleaning technologies that work together to deliver unparalleled cleaning performance, maintaining the bowl's cleanliness longer.

First, CEFIONTECT®, TOTO's ceramic glaze, minimizes waste's sticking to the bowl's surface. Second, PREMIST® sprays with a fine tap water mist on the bowl's surface, further reducing waste's ability to cling to the bowl. Third, TOTO's TORNADO FLUSH® system reaches and cleans the entire bowl and concave rim with every flush. Fourth, TOTO's proprietary EWATER+® technology ensures the cleanliness of the bowl's surface by misting it with electrolyzed water.

Nexus® WASHLET+ Toilet with Auto-Flush

Recently, TOTO introduced the Nexus WASHLET+ Toilet with Auto-Flush, which set the standard in design, flushing performance, cleansing performance, ease of use, and sustainability. TOTO's Nexus WASHLET+ boasts a beautiful modern design and skirted bowl, making maintenance a breeze. It seamlessly connects with its companion WASHLET bidet seat with Auto-Flush compatibility (available in a wide array of WASHLET options). Its TORNADO FLUSH technology offers unparalleled, high performance with two powerful nozzles that create a vigorous centrifugal rinsing action that keeps the bowl cleaner longer. Using only 1.0 or 1.28 gallons per flush (gpf), TOTO's sustainable, high-efficiency TORNADO FLUSH technology is more effective in one flush than most toilets are with multiple flushes.

The Nexus WASHLET+ Toilet offers CLEAN SYNERGY, TOTO's advanced cleaning technologies—CEFIONTECT, PREMIST, TORNADO FLUSH, and EWATER+—to maintain the bowl's cleanliness.

NEOREST

In 1993, TOTO introduced NEOREST––the first smart toilet with an integrated WASHLET personal cleansing system. Most recently, TOTO launched the NEOREST NX2, its most beautiful smart bidet toilet to date, with its most advanced cleansing technology -- ACTILIGHT®.

When Grammy-winning drummer Matt Sorum and his wife remodeled their beautiful Palm Springs home, Sorum knew he wanted TOTO's NEOREST NX2, the smart bidet toilet with the features and design fit for a rock star and his family, in their new bathrooms. Sorum, who toured the world with rock legends while performing in bands like Guns n' Roses and Velvet Revolver, knows a thing or two about luxury.

"To me, the NEOREST NX2 is the next level in lifestyle. I feel like I have arrived now that I have two of them in my house," said Sorum. "I do not understand how people can spend thousands on cars, watches, and even bed sheets but settle for a run-of-the-mill toilet. The NEOREST NX2 has really changed my life. Using the bathroom is now an enjoyable experience and a new level of self-care. I love that we have NEOREST NX2s in our bathrooms, but now we're spoiled, and there's no turning back."

After-Sales Service

To support WASHLET, WASHLET+, and NEOREST owners, TOTO maintains a dedicated team of Technical Support and Customer Service professionals. They are available by phone Monday through Friday, from 8AM to 8PM EST at 888.295.8134, Ext. 6. By Live Chat, they are available Monday through Friday, from 10AM to 1PM EST.

About TOTO

TOTO USA is headquarters for the Americas Division of the TOTO Global Group, which was established in 1917 with the founding of TOTO, Ltd., in Kitakyushu, Japan TOTO is the world's largest manufacturer of bathroom fixtures and fittings, with $5.45 billion in annual sales (calculated using the average exchange rate per quarter). For more than 100 years, TOTO has been the recognized leader in innovation, technology, performance, and design with products that enhance the luxury bathroom experience.

