Sensiba San Filippo Partners With Climate Neutral's Open Certification Program

SSF joins a new partnership network aimed at helping companies measure and eliminate their carbon emissions.

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF), a West Coast accounting and business-consulting firm, is pleased to announce a partnership with Climate Neutral, a mission-driven nonprofit organization working with brands and consumers to measure and eliminate carbon emissions. As part of this endeavor, SSF joins a newly established consulting network for Climate Neutral's Open Certification Program.

Sensiba San Filippo LLP (PRNewswire)

Climate Neutral launched its new Open Certification Program as an option for companies that desire additional support and expertise to meet Climate Neutral's certification requirements and take meaningful climate action. SSF will work alongside Climate Neutral to offer greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions measurement and certification services to businesses who desire to become Climate Neutral Certified.

"This was a natural partnership between SSF and Climate Neutral, which was made evident by synergies between our two organizations," said Jennifer Cantero, director of the Sensiba Center for Sustainability at SSF. "It represents an exciting next step in advancing global climate action, and we are excited to be a part of that journey."

Climate Neutral's certification process is comprised of three steps: measure, reduce, and offset cradle-to-customer GHG emissions annually. Climate Neutral has certified over 330 brands across dozens of industries during the last year, resulting in investments of $10 million toward carbon avoidance and removal projects and reducing nearly 1.2M tonnes of carbon.

SSF's team within the Sensiba Center for Sustainability has firsthand experience guiding brands through the Climate Neutral certification; supporting them with data collection, carbon footprint measurement, and emissions reduction action planning, informed by science-aligned targets. The Climate Neutral Standard provides much needed accountability and standardization for corporate actions. When paired with the Brand Emissions Estimator, both tools go hand in hand to enhance SSF's ability to tailor support for companies applying for certification.

"We're delighted to have SSF aligned with Climate Neutral to help accelerate the corporate and consumer movement towards carbon neutrality and achieving a net-zero future," said Ellie Read, Director of Certification at Climate Neutral.

About Sensiba San Filippo & The Sensiba Center for Sustainability

As a Certified B Corp™ accounting firm, Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF) provides clients with comprehensive assurance, tax, and consulting services while using the power of business to solve social and environmental challenges. SSF ranks among the region's top 20 public accounting firms and utilizes regional and global expertise to serve clients across various industries. Sensiba Center for Sustainability was launched in 2020 and aims to help companies measure and benchmark non-financial data alongside financial data and tie ESG and sustainability efforts back to tangible ROI and bottom-line gains. SSF has been a trusted financial advisor for over 40 years, and SCFS is guiding companies in becoming more resilient and leveraging Business as a Force for Good™. Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, SSF has offices in San Jose, Bend, Portland, and Fresno. For more information, visit ssfllp.com or https://ssfllp.com/sensiba-center-for-sustainability/climate-neutral/.

About Climate Neutral

Climate Neutral is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization working with brands and consumers to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions. The label, Climate Neutral Certified, is a trusted, independent standard for climate neutrality. It is earned by brands who measure, offset, and reduce the emissions from making and delivering products and services to customers. Through its certification, brand community, consumer awareness campaigns, and suite of accessible tools and resources, Climate Neutral is motivating consumers to get more brands to take immediate and measurable action against the climate crisis. To learn more, visit climateneutral.org.

