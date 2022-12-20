EMPLOY PRINCE GEORGE'S HOSTS THEIR FOURTH COVID-19 ECONOMIC RECOVERY QUARTERLY JOB & RESOURCE FAIR IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PRINCE GEORGE'S COMMUNITY COLLEGE

LARGO, Md., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employ Prince George's (EPG) has partnered with Prince George's Community College for the fourth of their COVID-19 Economic Recovery Quarterly Job and Resource Fairs on December 14, 2022, held in the Dr. Charlene M. Dukes Student Center. Beginning at 10 am, over 100 businesses and resource partners throughout the D.C. metropolitan came together to interview, share employment opportunities, and provide access to resources such as GED attainment, legal clinics, housing assistance, and more. This event saw more than 260 jobseekers attend, taking advantage of the businesses and resources available to them.

Jobseekers had the opportunity to quickly and efficiently interact with local businesses that are currently hiring for various positions, while participating businesses are given time to address the future employees, allowing everyone to find the perfect fit. Each of these quarterly job & resource fairs has a space designated for same-day job interviews.

Rhonda Cosme, Amtrak's Senior Recruiter, during the job fair stated, "It was a very positive experience, I was able to interact with a pool of diverse candidates with different backgrounds and experiences. I spoke with at least 50 candidates, people with no experience to a gentleman with two master's degrees", when asked about her experience.

James McPherson, Adventure Dental Care's Regional Dental Clinical Leader and Prince George's County resident, mentioned when asked about his experience, "Being a Prince George's resident, I was very familiar with the services that [Employ Prince George's] offers to the community. Today's job fair was great, it was a large turnout. We have thirty-one resumes I need to follow-up with, and we did three interviews on the spot for positions. He continued to state that other Employers should, "Come out. You will get a great turnout as far as candidates. It's also a great networking opportunity with other vendors".

The COVID-19 Economic Recovery Quarterly Job Fairs 2023 dates are to be announced soon. Any jobseekers or businesses who could not attend this event can still reach out to Employ Prince George's. Jobseekers looking for employment or training to prepare for a specialized career field can contact us by emailing WSD@co.pg.md.us or call the American Job Center Largo at (301) 618-8445. Businesses who still have immediate openings can contact our Office of Business Services at (301) 618-8437 or email BusinessServices@co.pg.md.us.

Employ Prince George's (EPG) provides workforce intelligence and solutions for the job seeker and business. EPG's mission is to contribute to the economic vitality of Prince George's County by providing a demand driven system that delivers qualified workers to business and provides job seekers with opportunities for careers in high demand/high growth industries.

For more information, please visit www.Employpg.org.

