Agrograph Reflects on Year of Positive Contribution to Partners

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agrograph, a global agrifintech company that delivers data-based solutions to companies with exposure to agriculture, reflects on its global partnerships and successes in 2022.

Agrograph creates data solutions for the industries that all farmers depend on (PRNewsfoto/Agrograph) (PRNewswire)

Agrograph looks forward to continued service to both new and existing partners through actionable insights.

"The core of our mission is to help clients better match price to risk. We execute that mission through delivering solutions that identify, monitor and aid in the management of financial risk associated with agricultural investments. Whether it's baseline assessment for improved environmental stewardship, supply chain management or automated valuation models for responsible farmland investment, we are proud to deliver actionable solutions to our partners. We continue to be thankful for the opportunity to collaborate with organizations aligned with that charge," said Jim O'Brien, CEO and Co-Founder of Agrograph.

Agrograph's risk management solutions empower clients to maximize the return on their investments while improving production processes and natural resource management strategies.

Moving into 2023, Agrograph looks forward to continued service to both new and existing partners through actionable insights that drive processes such as credit and risk analysis, sustainability reporting, parametric crop insurance and claim verification, and more.

To learn more about Agros™ offerings, or if you're interested in farmland investment, visit agrograph.com or reach out directly to the team at info@agrograph.com .

Agrograph is a global agrifintech company that delivers data-based solutions to companies with exposure to agriculture. Agros™ Solutions empower companies invested in agriculture to drive important business decisions, manage risk, and capitalize on opportunity. Agrograph is the Credit Score of Agriculture™.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Agrograph