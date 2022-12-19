Invitae Executive Appointed to National Health Information Technology Advisory Committee

– Deven McGraw to serve a 3-year term beginning in 2023 –

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, announced the appointment by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) of Deven McGraw, lead of data stewardship and data sharing at Invitae, to the National Health Information Technology Advisory Committee (HITAC).

Established as part of the 21st Century Cures Act in 2016, HITAC provides recommendations to the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology on policies, standards, implementation specifications, and certification criteria relating to the implementation of a health information technology infrastructure that advances the electronic access, exchange, and use of health information.

"I am honored to be appointed to HITAC to help shape the nation's health information policy, particularly as it relates to increasing access to important patient health data in a way that is ethical and transparent," said McGraw. "Through my participation on HITAC's 2022 Adopted Standards Task Force subcommittee, I've already had the opportunity to advise on the existing set of ONC adopted standards and am looking forward to continuing my work with this impressive group on the full committee. Invitae's mission to increase access to and interoperability of consented patient health information will provide a valuable perspective as we work towards the mission of improving healthcare IT."

McGraw's term will begin on January 1, 2023. McGraw also serves on a subcommittee advising the State of California on its data sharing framework policies and procedures. In her role at Invitae, McGraw is lead for data stewardship and data sharing. She co-founded and was the Chief Regulatory Officer of Ciitizen, a health technology company acquired by Invitae that works to enable patients to collect, manage, and share their medical information. Her previous experience includes serving as the Deputy Director of Health Information Privacy within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Civil Rights, as the Acting Chief Privacy Officer for the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, and as a partner with Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP. McGraw received her Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center and her Master of Public Health from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

About Invitae

Invitae is a leading medical genetics company trusted by millions of patients and their providers to deliver timely genetic information simplified by digital technology. With accurate and actionable answers to strengthen medical decision-making, Invitae gives individuals and their families powerful, personalized insights that could improve and extend their lives. Invitae's genetics experts apply a rigorous approach to data and research, serving as the foundation of their mission: to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people.

