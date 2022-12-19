InventHelp Inventor Develops Personal Care Appliance for Warming Soap (LGT-181)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a personal care appliance for warming soap," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the SOAP BESTIE. My design could provide added comfort and relaxation for users."

The invention provides an effective way to heat liquid soap, shampoo, and conditioner. In doing so, it offers a soothing alternative to applying cold liquid soap to the skin. As a result, it allows the warm soap to deeply penetrate the skin and it could provide a more comfortable shower experience. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and individuals who live in colder climates. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LGT-181, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

