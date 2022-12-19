HITACHI ASTEMO RECEIVES QUERETARO'S 2022 BUSINESS MERIT AWARD

Award recognizes Hitachi Astemo as a leading producer and exporter of quality products from the State of Queretaro in Mexico .

QUERETARO, Mexico, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Astemo Mexico, S.A. de C.V. has received the State of Queretaro's prestigious Business Merit Award for foreign trade, product quality and its commitment to continuous improvement.

Mauricio Kuri Gonzalez, the state's governor, presented the award in December to Esteban Valera, Hitachi Astemo's Queretaro Plant site director. Founded in 2012, the facility produces chassis systems and components for the global automotive industry.

"The Business Merit Award demonstrates what we've accomplished and what we can achieve going forward," the governor said. "The State of Queretaro is ready and able to help business continue to grow and succeed."

Esteban Valera recognized Ricardo Esquivel Chavira, Hitachi Astemo's Corporate PC&L General Manager for Mexico, Anaid Aida Grande Cadena, Foreign Trade & Logistics Manager for Mexico and the Queretaro site's Foreign Trade Team for their work and leadership in winning the award in the foreign trade category. The award was presented during recent ceremonies in the city of Queretaro.

"This award marks an important milestone in the history of our Queretaro plant," Valera noted. "It recognizes Hitachi Astemo as a leading producer and exporter of quality automotive products and is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of our employees."

Other 2022 Queretaro Business Merit award winners included BRP Queretaro for achievements in the category of Social Responsibility; Eaton Controls for accomplishments in sustainability and the environment; and the Centro de Investigacion y Desarrollo Tecnologico en Electroquimica (CIDETEQ) for science and technology.

Hitachi Astemo Americas has more than 20 manufacturing plants, research-and-development centers and sales offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Brazil. Hitachi Astemo, its parent company, was created in 2021 by the merger of Hitachi Automotive Systems with three former Honda affiliates: Nissin Kogyo, Keihin and Showa.

"We applaud Hitachi Astemo's Queretaro plant and its employees for winning this significant award," said Paul Carroll, president and CEO of Hitachi Astemo Americas. "Queretaro's Business Merit Award demonstrates the global scale, technical depth and advanced manufacturing resources that enable Hitachi Astemo to make significant contributions in a rapidly changing automotive business environment."

About Hitachi Astemo

Hitachi Astemo is a global automotive technology company formed in 2021 by the merger of Hitachi Automotive Systems with Honda's Keihin, Showa and Nissin Kogyo groups. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company has approximately 90,000 employees and leadership positions in a wide range of product areas including AD/ADAS, software and powertrain, as well as chassis and motorcycle systems.

About Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.

Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc. manufactures and markets engine management, electric powertrain and integrated vehicle controls for major automotive manufacturers worldwide, adhering to ISO/TS:16949:2009 industry standards. Additional information about Hitachi Astemo Americas is available at https://am.hitachiastemo.com/.

