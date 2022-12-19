Footprints to Recovery Opens Detox and Residential Treatment Center in Aurora, Colorado

AURORA, Colo., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Milch, owner and CEO of Aliya Health Group, a national behavioral health organization announced the opening of a new detox and residential treatment center in Aurora, Colo. The new facility is part of Aliya's Footprints to Recovery portfolio which includes locations in Colorado, Illinois, and New Jersey. Footprints' Colorado location will now be able to provide a full continuum of care with an already established partial hospitalization program (PHP), intensive outpatient program (IOP), and outpatient program (OP) in nearby Centennial, Colo.

The new detox and residential facility admits a small number of clients to ensure highly personalized care. Treatment includes evidence-based therapies like cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), motivational interviewing (MI), acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT), and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR). Holistic approaches like yoga, expressive arts, nutrition planning, and fitness are also offered. Medication-assisted treatment (MAT) is prescribed as clinically appropriate.

At the helm of operations and programming is Regional Director Natalie Pflueger, MS, LCPC, CADC, NCC; Executive Director Jenna Richer, MSW, LCSW; Clinical Director Laurie Woodard, MA, LPCC, NCC; Susan Miget, FNP-C; and Milieu Manager Sarah Garvey. Staff includes master's level, licensed clinicians as well as peer support workers.

"I've had the opportunity to work closely with this team during this process and have seen firsthand the genuine, authentic, exceptional client care they provide," said Pflueger. "This program allows us to extend the highest standard of care to the changing treatment demographic that includes an increasing number of mental health needs."

The new Footprints to Recovery program is the latest addition to Aliya's growing portfolio, which also includes Royal Life Centers addiction treatment centers in Arizona and Washington; Vogue Recovery Center with locations in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Tarzana, Calif.; and South Coast Behavioral Health , based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

"This was an obvious growth opportunity for us," said Milch. "Jenna and Laurie have a full grasp on what it takes to run one of our best programs in the country, so it makes sense to offer these additional services in a community that has a tremendous need for it."

