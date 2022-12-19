CanadaPharmacyOnline.com Has Merged with MediSave.ca

SURREY, BC, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MediSave.ca is moving! Online Canadian pharmacy customers will be interested to learn that MediSave.ca has merged with CanadaPharmacyOnline.com and moved to its flagship website. The shift will allow more customers to experience better service and access to the prescriptions they rely on.

Canada Pharmacy Online, or CPO, provides the same prices for products from the same suppliers and the same high standards of customer service. Existing customer accounts will be transferred to CPO. One of the main benefits of being transferred to the CPO website is that it offers one of the quickest and easiest ordering processes available online today. Even those who have never ordered from an online Canadian pharmacy before will be able to use the website with ease. Customers can place their orders in one of four different ways: online, by mail, by fax, or toll-free over the telephone. Customer service representatives are able to assist customers in multiple languages, including Spanish and French.

CPO prescriptions are dispensed from an affiliated Canadian dispensing pharmacy as well as international pharmacies and fulfillment centers that are approved by the regulatory bodies in their respective countries. CPO specializes in chronic care medicines that many people permanently rely on in order to sustain or improve the quality of their life.

About the Company

Canada Pharmacy Online has been in business since 2006 and is located just 30 minutes from the US-Canada border. Many American shoppers have trusted this online Canadian pharmacy for hassle-free delivery of the quality prescription medications they need. The pharmacy makes it easy to shop online and get prescription medications delivered directly to your door. Thousands of patients rely on online Canadian pharmacies to get access to the drugs they need at prices they can afford.

Twitter: @cpohealth

Facebook: @cpohealth

Instagram: @cpohealth

View original content:

SOURCE Canada Pharmacy Online