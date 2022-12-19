BioLife Solutions to Announce Preliminary 2022 Revenue and Introduce 2023 Revenue Guidance on January 9, 2023

Announcement Precedes Meetings to be Held During the J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference; Updated Investor Presentation Demonstrates Continued Execution to Drive High-Margin, Recurring Revenue

BOTHELL, Wash., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapies ("CGT") and broader biopharma markets, today announced plans to announce preliminary 2022 revenue and introduce 2023 revenue guidance before market open on January 9, 2023, in advance of management's meetings with investors, customers, and partners concurrent with the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference in San Francisco January 9-12. The Company also announces the availability of an updated investor presentation on its corporate website.

BioLife Solutions New Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/BioLife Solutions, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Michael Rice, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are closing 2022 on a strong note with our growth initiatives performing to plan and operational execution continuing to improve our financial performance. Of particular note, we expect to continue to drive a product mix shift to high-margin, recurring revenue over the next few years. BioLife's position as a leading and critical tools and services supplier to the high-growth CGT market was strengthened in 2022, and we are well-positioned for sustained growth as these biologic medicines are established as compelling treatments for large patient populations."

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy and broader biopharma markets. Our tools portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® and HypoThermosol® biopreservation media for shipping and storage, the ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, high capacity cryogenic storage freezers, Stirling Ultracold mechanical freezers, SciSafe biologic storage services, and Sexton Biotechnologies cell processing tools. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, www.scisafe.com, www.stirlingultracold.com, or www.sextonbio.com and follow BioLife on Twitter.

Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our ability to continue to execute on our growth initiatives and improve our financial performance, including our ability to drive high-margin revenue growth over the next few years, and our plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs and intentions and other statements including words such as "hope," "anticipate," "may," "believe," "expect," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including among other things, continued market adoption of our products, including, in particular, our higher-margin products, our ability to continue to implement our business strategy, market volatility, competition, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues, and those other factors described in our risk factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein or to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof, other than as may be required by applicable law.

Contact Information:

At the Company

Troy Wichterman

Chief Financial Officer

(425) 402-1400

twichterman@biolifesolutions.com

Investors

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

(310) 691-7100

jcain@lhai.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BioLife Solutions, Inc.