U.S. Army Veteran and Family Received Keys to New Mortgage-Free Lennar Home in Inman, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation Finally Home and Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced that U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Brian Cassidy and his family received the keys to a new Lennar home at Newcut Meadows in Inman, South Carolina on Thursday, December 8, during a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony at the home. Representatives of each organization were on hand to welcome the Cassidy family to their new home, along with business partners, suppliers, donors, new neighbors, and other guests.

Operation Finally Home and Lennar team up to welcome U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Brian Cassidy and his family to their new home in Newcut Meadows in Inman, South Carolina during a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony. Photo credit: Cherisse Salisha Young Photography (PRNewswire)

"On behalf of Lennar, our associates, and all of our business partners, we are delighted to provide the Cassidy family with this new home at Newcut Meadows in Inman," said Mark Henninger, Lennar's Coastal Carolinas Division President. "Lennar is committed to giving back to the communities in which we build, and it is an honor to partner with Operation Finally Home in this most meaningful work."

Lennar and Operation Finally Home have teamed to build mortgage-free homes for veterans and their families across the country since 2017. The Cassidy's home marks the 14th home Lennar has built in partnership with Operation Finally Home.

Prior to the ceremony, the Cassidy family was escorted to their new home by Rusty Carroll, Operation Finally Home president. Guests, neighbors and officials lined the street to welcome the family to the neighborhood. A short dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting followed.

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Brian Cassidy and his family were initially surprised with the news they would be receiving the new Lennar home on June 22. The Cassidy family thought they were meeting with Operation Finally Home and Lennar representatives as the next step in the approval process, during which they were taken on a tour of Newcut Meadows. The family was surprised when they were intercepted by the Spartanburg Sheriff's Office who escorted them to the homesite where they were met with the news that they had already been selected to receive the home. On August 22, guests left inspiring notes on the studs of the home during a Notes of Love event for the Cassidy family.

ABOUT U.S. ARMY STAFF SERGEANT BRIAN CASSIDY | U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Brian Cassidy grew up hearing stories of his Great Uncle Raymond, a two-time Purple Heart and Silver Star recipient who served and died in the U.S. Army during World War II. Brian followed in his great uncle's footsteps, enlisting in the U.S. Army soon after completing high school. He served his country in the Infantry for 18 years and 9 months, including six deployments. Brian completed two combat deployments to Iraq and one to Afghanistan and also served in Haiti, Sinai and Kosovo. He retired honorably from the U.S. Army in 2017.

During his 2004-2005 deployment to Iraq, Brian and his unit were on patrol in Sadr City, Baghdad. As the unit patrolled on foot, an improvised explosive device (IED) was remotely detonated, flinging Brian 15 yards through the air. Shrapnel pierced Brian's upper body, and he suffered a traumatic brain injury upon impact as well as injuries to his back, legs and left ankle. Dazed, Brian helped to gather the wounded and evacuate the area. Several members of Brian's unit suffered severe injuries with one fatality.

Brian carries visible and invisible scars from his nearly two decades in service to his country. He suffers from chronic arthritic joint pain, leg and ankle pain and tinnitus as well as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and migraines.

Brian has been honored with a number of awards for his service, including a Purple Heart. Other recognitions and commendations include an Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, eight Army Commendation Medals, seven Army Achievement Medals, six Army Good Conduct Medals, an Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal with Arrowhead, a Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal and many more.

Brian and his wife, Tracey, have been married for 23 years. Tracey worked as a canine trainer and behaviorist, a career she recently retired from after 30 years, and served as a mentor for other military wives during Brian's military career.

Since retiring from the Army, Brian has worked as an independent contractor for the Department of Veteran's Affairs, serving as a Veteran's Benefits Advisor at Keesler Air Force Base. He educates fellow service members about the benefits and tools available to them. Additionally, he has earned the ASIST Master Trainer Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Certification and has previously served as a combat counselor. He hopes to continue to invest in fellow veterans through support resources and programs.

Brian has also earned certification as an RV repair technician and inspector. He and Tracey own Get Up & Go RV Inspection's LLC, a small business focused on offering economical services and repairs for active-duty service members and veterans residing in their mobile homes. In addition to working together, the couple enjoys sports, motorcycling, yoga, canine community events, military family retreats and enjoying local festivals.

ABOUT LENNAR | Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

ABOUT OPERATION FINALLY HOME | Based in New Braunfels, Texas, Operation Finally Home is a nonpartisan/nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to provide custom-built, mortgage-free homes, transitional housing and home modifications to veterans, first responders and their families. Established in 2005, the organization has completed or is in planning on more than 430 home projects in over 30 states since 2005. Operation Finally Home partners with corporate sponsors, builder associations, builders, remodelers, developers, individual contributors and volunteers to help these heroes and their families by addressing one of their most pressing needs – a place to call home. For more information about Operation Finally Home, visit OperationFinallyHome.org, follow @OpFinallyHome on Twitter and find us on Facebook.

