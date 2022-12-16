InventHelp Inventor Develops Holistic Product to Relieve Sinus Symptoms Clipboard (CTK-2870)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I taught in public schools for 32 years and often experienced colds and sinus infections accompanied by headaches. I wanted to create an all-natural way to help relieve these symptoms," said an inventor, from Brownsville, Texas, "so I invented the SINUS XX. My design may eliminate the need to use various medications that may have adverse side effects."

The patent-pending invention helps relieve sinus congestion, pressure and associated headaches. In doing so, it offers a holistic alternative to traditional sinus or cold medicine. As a result, it increases comfort and it may allow individuals to sleep more soundly. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals recovering from a cold, sinus infection, or sinus problems.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CTK-2870, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

