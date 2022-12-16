David P. Boyle Elected Chair of Board at Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (the "Company") (OTCPK: BHRB), the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company (the "Bank"), announced that the board of directors has elected David P. Boyle as board Chair effective January 1, 2023. Boyle currently serves as president and chief executive officer. He joined the Bank in 2019 and has been a Bank director since 2020.

Boyle succeeds E. Hunt Burke, who plans to continue to serve on the Company's board of directors and as Chair of the Bank board. Burke has been the Chair of the Bank board since 2010 and has been a Bank director since 1995.

"I am extremely proud of what has been accomplished since I joined the Board in 1995," said Burke. "I would like to thank our employees, customers, shareholders and communities for the dedication and support they have given me as Chair."

"As our strong results and strategic position demonstrate, David has been an outstanding leader since joining us," Burke continued. "I am confident that he will continue leading the Company to even greater growth and success as Chair."

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington DC Metro area. The Bank offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investment needs and has over 20 branches throughout the Northern Virginia region and commercial loan offices in Fredericksburg, Loudoun County, Richmond, and in Bethesda, Maryland. Learn more at www.burkeandherbertbank.com.

Member FDIC; Equal Housing Lender

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company and the Bank, including with respect to the listing of the Company's shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange and the timing and benefits thereof. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "will," "should," "may," "view," "opportunity," "potential," or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Media Contact:

Jane Petty, 703-216-5491, jpetty@burkeandherbertbank.com

Investor Contact:

Roy E. Halyama, 703-549-2304, rhalyama@burkeandherbertbank.com

