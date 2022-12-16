Back on My Feet Members and Alumni to Receive $675,000 of Brooks Running Gear

From 12/8/22 - 12/14/22, Brooks' holiday giveback campaign matches purchases on brooksrunning.com with gear donations to Back on My Feet members and alumni.

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Brooks and Back on My Feet have partnered to bring greater awareness to Back on My Feet's mission of disrupting the cycle of homelessness through the power of running, community support, and workforce development.

From December 8 through December 14, Brooks, a performance running brand, is matching purchases through their website with running gear donations to Back on My Feet members and alumni.

As part of their holiday giveback campaign, Brooks' team members and brand partner David Harbour from Stranger Things joined a Back on My Feet run in New York City. Connecting with Back on My Feet members, volunteers, staff, and the organization's CEO Katy Sherratt, Harbour discussed the impact that running has had on his own life, and how important the nonprofit's work and mission is to him. He shared his experience via social media to bring awareness to Back on my Feet and Brooks' Buy Gear, Give Gear program, which will donate a year of gear to support the nonprofit's members and alumni. The combined value of this donation is up to $675,000.

"Brooks' partnership is a commitment to our members and alumni," said Katy Sherratt, CEO, Back on My Feet. "At Back on My Feet, we know there is power in having someone next to you, in the shared experience of encouraging a healthy movement forward. Our members face the harsh realities of experiencing homelessness and addiction. Getting back on track can seem insurmountable, and often, the hardest step is the first one. But when our members see a partnership like the one we have with Brooks, and when they receive the Brooks' gift of shoes, jackets, and other fitness gear, that fuels their ambition to keep putting one foot in front of the other."

The partnership between Back on My Feet and Brooks will continue post-holiday campaign, with the Brooks donation providing gear for Back on My Feet members nationwide to wear throughout 2023.

"At Brooks, we believe in the power of the run to change a day, a life, the world, and Back on My Feet's mission is a true demonstration of that belief in action," said Alaina Fuld, Senior Manager of Communications & Community Impact, Brooks Running. "Everyone deserves access to a supportive community and performance gear that helps them get the most out of their run. We're grateful to our partners this holiday season for helping to grow our community and spread the positivity and empowerment that running provides."

Get involved in the giving spirit by visiting brooksrunning.com to see how they're supporting Back on My Feet's members across the U.S.

ABOUT BACK ON MY FEET

Back on My Feet is a national nonprofit that has empowered over 10,000 people living in homeless shelters or addiction facilities to take back control of their lives. In 17 cities across the U.S., this organization uses running to help their members overcome homelessness and addiction. From physical workouts to financial and employment workshops, Back on My Feet's individualized approach allows each member to rediscover self-esteem as they tackle the barriers that have held them back and take action towards their goals. For more information, visit backonmyfeet.org.

ABOUT BROOKS

Brooks Running sells its performance footwear, apparel, run bras, and accessories worldwide. Brooks' purpose is to inspire everyone to run their path by creating the best gear, tools, and experiences. Founded 1914, Brooks is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and is headquartered in Seattle. Visit http://www.brooksrunning.com for more information or follow @brooksrunning.

