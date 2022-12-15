Targus Introduces Lineup of New Military-Grade Cases for the Apple® iPad® 10th Generation Series

Cases deliver superior protection for the latest Apple tablets with integrated features to work more productively and with greater peace of mind

ANAHEIM, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today announced that it has introduced a new lineup of military-grade cases for the Apple® 10th Generation (Gen) iPad® and iPad Pro Series. The cases come in an assortment of styles, features, and colors with varying levels of tablet protection to boost productivity and ease-of-use.

Engineered for protection, the cases pass military grade 4-foot drop testing* and offer productivity-enhancing features, like an integrated Apple pencil holder (sold separately by Apple), as well as support for multiple viewing angles and a comfortable typing position.

"Having the right case to protect a valuable iPad investment is extremely important," says David Dorantes, Director, Product Marketing at Targus. "These cases combine leading protection, efficient functionality, and versatile viewing, allowing iPad users to carry and use their device with confidence and ease."

Product Details

VersaVu® Case for iPad (10th gen.) 10.9-inch: Engineered for superior protection, the VersaVu Case for iPad 10th gen has a patented 360-degree rotation to support versatile portrait and landscape viewing. It also features a secure magnetic closure, enhanced audio scoops to deliver top-notch performance, and military-standard drop protection. Available now, the VersaVu Case comes in three colors: black (THZ935GL), blue (THZ93502GL), and purple (THZ93507GL).

Pro-Tek™ Case for iPad (10th gen.) 10.9-inch: Engineered for durability, the Pro-Tek Case features a full-coverage, patented tray with wraparound bezel, and reinforced corners. Its precision cutouts allow complete access to controls, ports, and cameras, making it easy to listen to music or create photos and videos without removing the case. As a bonus, it is structurally designed with innovative audio scoops to help boost sound.

The Pro-Tek's signature cover flips open into a stand, allowing for multiple viewing angles or typing positions, and helps users find the most comfortable placement. This case, available now, comes in black (THZ934GL) and blue (THZ93402GL).

Click-In™ Case for iPad (10th gen.) 10.9-inch: Available in two colors (black and purple), this ultra-slim case offers military-grade drop protection (up to 4 feet)*. Engineered for durability without adding weight, it features a flexible tray with wrap-around bezel, structured front and back covers, and a soft lining inside that safeguards the iPad screen from scratches. The new Click-In Case for iPad will be available, starting in January 2023.

The front cover also flips back into a hands-free stand, making it easy to adjust the iPad into multiple viewing angles or a comfortable typing position. Other features include precision cutouts to provide full access to the iPad's buttons, ports, and camera, without removing the case, as well as an integrated loop to hold an Apple Pencil or stylus.

SafePort® Slim for iPad (10th gen.) 10.9-inch: This clear protective iPad case is the professional choice for tough protection. Its other key features include a secure integrated flip view bi-fold cover for typing and viewing angles, thin profile, covered button, and an integrated Apple pencil. The SafePort Slim for iPad 10th Gen Case will be available, beginning mid-January 2023.

The new iPad 10th Gen Cases can be purchased at Targus.com and through participating retailers.

About Targus

For nearly 40 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

*As tested by an independent third-party applying MIL-STD-810G, Method 516.6, Procedure IV.

*Targus, VersaVu, Pro-Tek, Click-In, and SafePort are trademarks or registered trademarks of Targus International LLC in the U.S. and in certain other countries. Apple, iPad and iPad Pro are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. All other logos and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

