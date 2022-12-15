Cianciolo's addition increases expertise and knowledge in North Highland's Healthcare market

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland , the leading change and transformation consultancy, has welcomed Mark Cianciolo as vice president in Healthcare based in the firm's Nashville office. In this role, Cianciolo will work with the Healthcare team to help accelerate the go-to-market strategy across North Highland's markets.

North Highland Welcomes Mark Cianciolo (PRNewswire)

A previous client service executive for North Highland, Cianciolo rejoins the firm with more than 30 years of diversified management and consulting experience.

"Mark is a strategic addition to our Healthcare team," said Lia Keel, managing director and vice president of Healthcare at North Highland. "Mark joining our leadership team amplifies our ability to take on new challenges and ways of thinking, enabling us to better serve clients in this space."

Cianciolo has held partner and management leadership roles for various global healthcare consulting organizations, including Accenture, Mercer, EY, and ECG. In addition to his experience, Cianciolo graduated from the University of Utah with a bachelor's degree in Behavioral Science & Health and a dual master's in Public Administration and Health Administration.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer, and operational expertise, we're recognized as the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate. Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

Media contact:

Courtney James

404-850-2806

courtneylee.james@northhighland.com

NH Logo_2021 (PRNewsfoto/North Highland) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE North Highland