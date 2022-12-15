Duality announced the appointment of Dr. Pasi A. Jänne as Member of SAB

PRINCETON, N. J., SHANGHAI and SUZHOU, China, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duality Biotherapeutics, Inc. ("Duality" or "the Company") today announced the appointment of Dr. Pasi A. Jänne as member of SAB. Dr. Jänne will provide strategic advice and guidance for the Company's clinical and translation medicine strategy development to elevate the Company's innovation in the field of Antibody Drug Conjugates (the "ADC"), and support the Company's global development strategy.

Dr. Pasi Jänne is a world renowned translational thoracic medical oncologist at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. He is also the Director of the Lowe Center for Thoracic Oncology and the Director of the Belfer Center for Applied Cancer Science. Dr. Jänne's research combines laboratory-based study with translational research in clinical trial of novel therapeutic agents in patients with lung cancer. He has made seminal therapeutic discovery including co-discovery of EGFR mutations and has led the development of therapeutic strategies for patients with EGFR mutant lung cancer. Dr. Pasi Jänne's translational research work also led to the successful development of HER3-ADC in NSCLC and combination with Osimertinib to further enhance the potential efficacy of HER3-ADC. Dr. Jänne has received multiple awards for his work including from the AACR, ESMO and ASCO.

Dr. Jänne received his MD and PhD from the University of Pennsylvania in 1996. He completed postgraduate training in internal medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital and in medical oncology at DFCI in 2001.

"We welcome Dr. Pasi Jänne to our SAB. His renowned expertise and extensive experience in clinical oncology, with particular emphasis in lung cancer, will be important to the Company's strategy" said Dr. John Zhu, founder, and CEO of Duality.

"Duality has an interesting ADC technology and pipeline. There is great potential developing the next generation ADC molecules for cancer patients who are in need of additional treatments to battle their disease "said Dr. Pasi A. Jänne.

Dr. Yang Qiu, CSO and US GM of Duality, added, "We are very excited Dr. Pasi Jänne joined Duality SAB. Having worked with him in the past, I am inspired by Dr. Jänne's insights in translational research, his humbleness to science and his pragmatic approach in developing novel medicine. We are looking forward to working with Dr. Jänne and the rest of SAB to take our next generation ADC pipeline to global stage"

About DualityBio

"To Translate Novel Modality into Reality". Duality Bio is committed to developing novel modality drugs to fulfill the unmet medical needs for patients worldwide. Focusing on the oncology and autoimmune diseases, the company has built a novel internal pipeline including nearly 10 Best-in-Class and First-in-Class bispecific antibody and Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) drugs, of which several drug candidates gained IND approval in both China and United States, and entered the clinical trial stage. Leveraging on the decades of learning, we have successfully established a number of next-generation Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) technology platforms with global intellectual property rights. These include DITAC (Duality Immune Toxin Antibody Conjugate) with significantly improved therapeutic window and DIMAC (Duality Immune Modulating Antibody Conjugate) with superior efficacy than traditional biologics.

Duality Biologics was founded in January 2020 by Dr. John Zhu, a seasoned entrepreneur in the healthcare industry and led by an experienced management team with proven track record in discovering and developing novel medicines for global market. Duality is currently operating in both China and United States.

