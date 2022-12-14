Why Hisense Chose to Sponsor FIFA World Cup™: A Perfect Match Between Hisense and Football

QINGDAO, China, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past four years, Hisense has consecutively sponsored FIFA World Cup Russia 2018TM and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, showcasing the heightened strength and depth of its globalization processes. "Sponsoring FIFA World CupTM and other top-tier football tournaments manifests Hisense's vision to carve out its individualized path of sports marketing as well as its unwavering commitment to building a multinational corporation," said Dr. Lan Lin, President of Hisense Group.

Football as a Focus of Hisense Sponsorship Strategy

Football and TV have always been inextricably linked with one another. The history of televised football dates back to 1937, and generations of broadcasting and display technologies play a vital role in boosting the popularity of the sport.

Hisense positions football as an indispensable part of its sports marketing strategy not only because consumers can experience the best of Hisense TV technology while watching captivating matches, but also because the cooperation with top events like FIFA World CupTM can bring considerable brand exposure and thus greatly exalt brand recognition. After sponsoring FIFA World Cup Russia 2018™, Hisense overseas brand awareness increased by 6 pps.

After 15 years of dedication in sports marketing, Hisense also developed its own particular approach in terms of football sponsorship. Besides the international quadrennial football tournaments, Hisense also adopts a region-specific sponsorship scheme to generate feedback from respective markets. In Europe, for example, Hisense became the official sponsor of Paris Saint-Germain FC and has inked a two-year extended partnership with Leeds United in the Premier League. Millions of fans and ultra-high traffic brought by these sporting events will translate into immeasurable potential in brand reputation and thus propel Hisense to enter the next stage of internationalization.

FIFA's Fruitful Partnership with Hisense

In April 2017, Hisense entered into its first cooperation with FIFA and in the next five years, this partnership has evolved into a consolidating and mutual-beneficial one: For one thing, FIFA has invited Hisense to carry out in-depth technological upgrading of its live broadcasting technology and display products. For another, Hisense also launched customized products for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, which applies technologies such as Movement Compensation (MEMC), Sports Mode, and Player Recognition to greatly enhance the viewing experience for consumers, and records a remarkable performance in terms of their product sales and global reach.

Sports marketing is and will continue to be an effective means to achieve Hisense's long-term developmental goals. Empowered by premium products and continuous technological breakthroughs, Hisense looks to further extend its corporate culture and obtain brand growth utilizing the language of sports.

