Target's Newest Deals and Fast, Easy Same-Day Services Take the Scramble Out of Last-Minute Shopping

Guests can place orders before 6 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve and get their purchases using Target's same-day services, Drive Up and Order Pickup

Guests can place orders before 4 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve for Same-Day Delivery with Shipt and have them delivered in as soon as 1-2 hours

The retailer announces new last-minute deals on thousands of items perfect for gifting and gathering across apparel, kitchen appliances, toys, video games, beauty and more

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is making it easy for last-minute holiday shoppers to save and get their purchases in the nick of time. Even after it's too late for shipping, guests can use the retailer's popular same-day fulfillment services — Order Pickup, Drive Up and Same-Day Delivery with Shipt — to get purchases the same day, no membership required. To help guests get everything they need at great value, Target today unveiled last-minute deals on thousands of new and trending gifts, everyday essentials and more. It's one more reason guests make Target their holiday shopping destination for gifting and gathering all season long.

"As guests turn to Target to finish up their holiday shopping, our stores nationwide are well-stocked, staffed with the best team in retail and ready with great deals on everything needed to host gatherings, give gifts and celebrate the season," said Mark Schindele, executive vice president and chief stores officer, Target. "Whether guests choose to shop our aisles or use our convenient same-day fulfillment services, Target will save the day with fast and easy ways to get all their favorite deals, right up to the last minute."

Get last-minute deals the very same day

Guests can shop all the way up to Christmas Eve knowing Target's convenient same-day pickup and delivery services make rounding up those last few gifts and essentials a snap.

6 p.m. local time on Saturday, Dec. 24 , and collect your items within a couple of hours, no pickup window or membership required. Guests can Place free Order Pickup or Drive Up orders beforelocal time on, and collect your items within a couple of hours, no pickup window or membership required. Guests can check here for local store hours.

4 p.m. local time on Saturday, Dec. 24 , and have them delivered in as soon as 1-2 hours. A $35 order minimum is required. Deliveries are free for Shipt members or $9.99 per order for guests without a Shipt membership. Place orders via Same-Day Delivery with Shipt beforelocal time on, and have them delivered in as soon as 1-2 hours. Aorder minimum is required. Deliveries are free for Shipt members orper order for guests without a Shipt membership.

With 75% of the U.S. population living within 10 miles of a Target store, guests can shop at one of Target's more than 1,900 stores up to the very last minute. Most stores close at 8 p.m. local time on Dec. 24 and reopen at their regular time on Dec. 26 .

Dial up the value with these eleventh-hour deals

Guests can count on Target for last-minute savings on everything from new and trending items for gifting and gathering to everyday essentials.

Top deals running through Dec. 17 include:

30% off clothing and accessories, excluding basics ( Dec. 16 and 17 only)

Up to 40% off kitchen appliances including Ninja and KitchenAid

30% off shoes for the family

30% off matching family sleepwear

30% seasonal décor and trees

Top deals running Dec. 18-24 include:

Up to 60% off video games across PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox

Up to 50% off toys including Baby Alive, Barbie, FAO Schwarz, L.O.L. Surprise!, Monster Jam, Our Generation, Paw Patrol, Play-Doh, board games and puzzles

Up to 50% off small kitchen appliances including PowerXL and Keurig

Up to 50% off seasonal décor and trees

30% off Wondershop pet apparel

Up to 50% off connected home and security from Amazon, Ring, Google and more

40% off men's seasonal apparel

40% off select women's sweaters

30% off All in Motion fleece for the family

Buy one, get one 25% off beauty gift sets

15% off Game Pass gift cards

5% off all pre-paid gift cards with the use of a Target RedCard

Check out Target's Top Deals for all the latest deals and discover more ways to shop and save with ease at Target this season, from special holiday promotions to additional savings via Target Circle, the retailer's popular, free-to-join loyalty program. Plus, guests can find gift ideas at every budget and for everyone — from teachers to hosts, kids, pets and more — on Target.com and the Target app. For additional details on Target's plans for the holiday season, visit the holiday press hub on A Bullseye View.

