Pacifico Acquisition Corp. Announces Intention to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PAFOU; the "Company") announced today that its sponsor, Pacifico Capital LLC (the "Sponsor"), notified the Company that if the Company does not complete a business combination by December 16, 2022, the Sponsor intends to deposit into the Company's trust account a principal amount of $575,000, representing approximately $0.10 per share of common stock, in order to extend the period of time the Company has to complete a business combination for an additional three (3) months period, from December 16, 2022 to March 16, 2023. The extension is the second of up to two three-month extensions permitted under the Company's governing documents.

About Pacifico Acquisition Corp.

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware corporation incorporated as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry, although the Company intends to focus on operating businesses in and around the new energy, biotech, and education industries in Asia (excluding China).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact

For Pacifico Acquisition Corp.:

Edward Cong Wang

Chief Executive Officer

Pacifico Acquisition Corp.

c/o Pacifico Capital LLC

521 Fifth Avenue 17th Floor

New York, NY 10175

Email: edwardwang@pacificocorp.com

View original content:

SOURCE Pacifico Acquisition Corp.