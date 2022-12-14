Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company Prepares for Influx of Slip and Trip and Fall Accidents on Sidewalks with Icy Conditions in Northeast

Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company Prepares for Influx of Slip and Trip and Fall Accidents on Sidewalks with Icy Conditions in Northeast

Top lawsuit funding cautions NJ and NY drivers and pedestrians about icy conditions on roads and walkways

FLUSHING, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced an expected increase in motor vehicle and slip-and-fall accidents in the northeast area due to the inclement weather this time of year. The freezing temperatures create dangerous situations for drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians, leading to an uptick in personal injury accidents.

Legal-Bay LLC Logo (PRNewsFoto/Legal-Bay LLC) (PRNewswire)

Metro areas of NY like Westchester County, Staten Island, and Long Island are affected, along with Newark and Jersey City, New Jersey. Streets, walkways, and parking lots in front of some businesses, homes, and apartment buildings are icy and slippery, causing injury requiring surgeries and resulting in lawsuits. Legal-Bay is also a leader in surgical funding in NY and NJ for slip and trip and fall accidents since many times there is no insurance to pay for surgery.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, says, "Our law firms are reporting a high volume of slip and trip and fall accidents already through the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens boroughs of New York. These cases can take time to resolve and determine who is responsible, so we encourage individuals to make sure they have clear pictures and witness statements, and obtain immediate medical treatment to protect the value of their case."

Legal-Bay is one of the best lawsuit funding companies for quick cash advances with 24-hour approval on car accidents, slips and falls, and all personal injury cases

If you're involved in an active lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance lawsuit loan against an impending settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay's loan settlement programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse lawsuit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuits or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the settlement loan isn't really a law suit loan, but rather a cash advance.

To apply for a loan on lawsuit program, please visit Legal-Bay's website HERE or call toll-free: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by to answer any questions.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC