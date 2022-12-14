HawkPartners Receives Great Place to Work Certification™

"HawkPartners is one of the best companies to work for in the country" - Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkPartners, a marketing consulting firm providing advisory services at the intersection of marketing strategy and customer insights analysis, announced that it has earned certification by Great Place to Work® for 2022-2023. An authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership, Great Place to Work® provides independent company assessments based entirely on employees' feedback about their workplace experience.

"We strive to foster a collaborative culture – one of inclusivity, teamwork, and respect."

Highlights from the 2022 assessment revealed that 97 percent of employees say HawkPartners is a great place to work, compared to just 57 percent at the average U.S. company.

"We strive to foster a collaborative culture – one of inclusivity, teamwork, generosity and respect for one another," said Kathleen Witter, lead of the People function at HawkPartners. "We are honored to be a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company and are committed to cultivating a work environment in which our team members can thrive and partner with our clients to do their best work."

In a testament to the company's commitment to an inclusive and empowered culture, 100 percent of team members surveyed say people they are willing to give extra to get the job done, 100 percent agree that management shows a sincere interest in individuals, and 97 percent say that HawkPartners offers special and unique benefits.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that HawkPartners is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

According to Great Place to Work research, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About HawkPartners

HawkPartners works with leading global brands to meet their toughest marketing challenges, delivering research insights beyond the obvious and developing actionable brand and marketing strategies. The firm helps market leaders make fact-based, high-impact decisions to position brands for growth every day. Headquartered in Boston, the firm has offices in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington, DC.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Contact: Stephanie Schlesinger

Email: stephanie.schlesinger@hawkpartners.com

