Terray Therapeutics Appoints John Maraganore, Ph.D., as Strategic Advisor

John Maraganore, Ph.D., founding CEO of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and veteran biotech industry leader, joins Terray as Strategic Advisor to the Board of Directors and Leadership Team

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terray Therapeutics, a biotechnology company accelerating drug discovery through the application of computational approaches to precisely generated chemical data at scale, today announced that John Maraganore, Ph.D., former founding CEO of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, has been appointed as Strategic Advisor to the Board of Directors and Leadership Team.

Terray Therapeutics (PRNewsfoto/Terray Therapeutics) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome John to the Terray team," said Jacob Berlin, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Terray. "John brings a singular expertise grounded in his experience pioneering an entirely new therapeutic modality. Patients' lives around the world changed with the emergence of RNAi therapeutics. His eye for excellence and dedication to bringing the best science forward is unparalleled and an inspiration to our team and industry. I welcome his experience and guidance to Terray as we continue bridging the gap between discovery and treatment."

"I am a firm believer in the power of insight-driven platforms to deliver sustainable innovation," said John Maraganore. "Terray's leaders have fearlessly addressed the pervasive need for quality, scaled data that has plagued drug discovery efforts for years by generating their own premium data at a scale, speed and precision not seen before. I'm energized by the progress made so far and look forward to supporting Terray's trajectory from here."

Maraganore, a veteran in the biotech industry, brings decades of experience and scientific and strategic insight to his role. He served as the founding CEO and a Director of Alnylam from 2002 to 2021, where he built and led the company from pioneering early platform research on RNA interference (RNAi) through global approval and commercialization of the first four RNAi therapeutic medicines, ONPATTRO®, GIVLAARI®, OXLUMO®, and Leqvio®. He also led the company's value creation strategy, building $25B in market capitalization, and forming over 20 major pharmaceutical alliances. He continues to serve on the Alnylam Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Maraganore received his M.S. and Ph.D. in biochemistry and molecular biology at the University of Chicago. He is currently a Venture Partner at ARCH Venture Partners, a Venture Advisor at Atlas Ventures, an Executive Partner at RTW Investments, and a Senior Advisor for Blackstone Life Sciences. In addition to his VC roles, Maraganore chairs the boards of several privately-held and public companies, as well as foundations.

About Terray Therapeutics

Terray Therapeutics is a biotechnology company operating at the convergence of AI, biology, medicinal chemistry, automation, and nanotechnology to propel drug discovery into the information age. Terray's proprietary integrated computational and experimental platforms generate massively scaled, powerfully agnostic chemical data that are purpose-built to power computational learning and reveal new interactions. This foundation is building an iterative, flexible chemistry engine that delivers more precise therapies to patients faster than ever before. To learn more about Terray, visit terraytx.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Terray Therapeutics