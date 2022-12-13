Swan Hellenic and The SETI Institute Announce Partnership to Explore Space at Sea - The World's Most Intriguing Cruise

Iconic cultural expedition cruise pioneer teams up with The SETI Institute to take its cruise guests' explorations further and deeper, including into deep space. The SETI Institute is a space and Earth science research organisation supporting NASA and NSF programmes and partnering with private industry and academia to answer some of humanity's most profound science questions.

Swan Hellenic announced today that it has entered into a partnership with The SETI Institute to provide its guests with expert insights into the history and latest discoveries in astronomy, astrophysics, astrobiology and planetary science, and the quest to find other forms of life within and beyond our solar system. This quest takes SETI Institute researchers to the most remote and inhospitable corners of the planet to explore life, including Antarctica, where the Swan Hellenic fleet is, of course, present for several months every year.

The new partnership is set to engage Swan Hellenic's many adventure travelers with never-before-seen presentations on explorations around Earth and beyond, with SETI Institute guidance. The experience will also feature real-world "citizen science" for guests to participate in active research.

The experts initially scheduled for Swan Hellenic's 2023 cultural expedition cruises include famed researchers from The SETI Institute including Jill Tarter, Nathalie Cabrol, and explorer Dale Andersen.

Bill Diamond, the President and CEO of the SETI Institute commented on the agreement: "The SETI Institute's work brings humanity's relationship with our planet, our solar system and the Universe beyond into focus. Over 100 Institute scientists strive to understand humankind's place in the cosmos. Outreach and public engagement are also central to our mission, and we are delighted with the opportunity to have our scientists and thought leaders interact with the curious-minded adventurers who explore with Swan Hellenic."

Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito commented: "We are immensely proud of this new partnership. The presence of the SETI Institute's eminent scientists on board our cultural expedition cruises, imparting their expert knowledge of astrobiology, geology, physics, chemistry and astronomy, completes another facet of the quest to take our guests to see what others don't".

