EAGLE, Idaho, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockbridge and AMS Hospitality, in partnership with GWC Capital, announce the groundbreaking for the 131-room Residence Inn in downtown Eagle, Idaho located within the Molinari Park mixed-use development.

Rockbridge and AMS Hospitality announce the development of the new Residence Inn by Marriott in Eagle, Idaho

Located in the core of downtown Eagle, a thriving community within the high-growth Boise market, the hotel will feature over 3,000 SF of meeting space, premium fitness center, and a selection of spacious suites to accommodate business and leisure travelers over both short-term and extended stays. The hotel will complement nearly 300 premier apartment units and townhomes, activated commercial space, and a public park all within the Molinari Park master development.

"We are very excited to build not only the newest Marriott product in Eagle, but also to bring the Residence Inn brand to this burgeoning market. We firmly believe that the addition of this hotel, and the Molinari Park development as a whole, will be of great benefit to the people and City of Eagle, bringing new jobs, quality housing, and purposeful design," said John Cooper, Chief Development Officer, AMS Hospitality.

"The team has been thoughtful in tailoring the project to meet the dynamics of the local market, providing an expanded allotment of premium rooms as well as elevated fitness, pool, outdoor space, and meeting space experiences," said Ben Pierson, Managing Director, Rockbridge. "We are excited to partner with AMS Hospitality and to expand our relationship with long-term, proven partners like HVMG, the hotel manager, and Marriott."

"Capital investments in Boise and Eagle continue to grow significantly, and the announcement from Micron to expand their US-based semiconductor manufacturing business into the Boise MSA reinforces our belief that the future is bright for this high-growth market," added Derek Suarez, Director of Investments, AMS Hospitality.

ABOUT ROCKBRIDGE

Rockbridge, a private investment firm with more than 23-years in business, has been investing in and building brands in the hospitality and commercial real estate industries. The business has made over 290 investments in 39 states worth over $10 Billion in total capitalization and has over $3.5 Billion in assets under management. Rockbridge has built a family of hospitality, development, and management company brands, and its continued success is a result of its core Rocks: Relevance, Relationships, Resilience, and Responsibility. Rockbridge has been honored for a fourth consecutive year as a top, philanthropic community-focused organization in Central Ohio. Learn more at www.rockbridgecapital.com and Instagram.

ABOUT AMS HOSPITALITY

AMS Hospitality (AMSH) represents a strategic joint venture of two premier real estate owners and developers, Stormont Hospitality Group, and the Allen Morris Company (AMCO), who have partnered to develop and acquire strategically located hospitality properties throughout the U.S. With over $2.5B in Hotel Development across 130 investments, the partnership of AMSH leverages the key strengths and expertise of both firms across development, construction, capital markets, and asset management. Learn more at www.ams-hospitality.com.

