Leaf Home™ Ranks #1 on Qualified Remodeler HIP 200 List

HUDSON, Ohio, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualified Remodeler magazine has ranked Leaf Home™ the number one home improvement pro on the recent 2022 HIP 200 list.

The list, which is extrapolated from the magazine's annual Top 500 list, is comprised of the top 200 home improvement companies in the nation based on year-over-year growth. This is Leaf Home's fifth year in the HIP 200, and the second year in a row the company received the number one ranking.

"We're honored to be ranked number one on the HIP 200 list for the second year in a row. Our ongoing commitment to innovation and quality in every facet of our business has been the key to our success, year after year," said Chris Counahan, Chief Sales Officer at Leaf Home and President at LeafFilter Gutter Protection. "This is a testament to all the energy and work our team dedicates to serving homeowners across North America."

The past year has been one of growth for Leaf Home, which earned over $1.4 billion in revenue in 2021. Leaf Home currently operates more than 150 locations across North America, and employs 3,300 people through LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, Leaf Home Water Solutions™, and Leaf Home Enhancements™.

To learn more about Leaf Home and its brands, visit www.leafhome.com.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions on a mission to transform home hassles into personal peace of mind. Leaf Home's experienced, dependable specialists provide end-to-end services directly to consumers through its core brands; LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, Leaf Home Water Solutions™, and Leaf Home Enhancements™. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, Leaf Home delivers seamless, transformative home solutions for safer, easier, and more comfortable living every day. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

