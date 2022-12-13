InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Bandage for Wounds (CHK-280)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new bandage that would allow air to flow around the wound to help keep it dry and heal more quickly," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented THE WOUND AID. My design prevents the bandage from resting directly atop the wound."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved bandage for wounds. In doing so, it allows air to circulate around the wound. As a result, it could allow wounds to heal more quickly and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for medical facilities and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-280, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp