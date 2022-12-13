The Emotionally Intelligent Physician Leader: New Book Published by the American Association for Physician Leadership Details Skills Needed to Manage People and Relationships

Author is National Expert Susan Fink Childs, FACMPE

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Emotionally Intelligent Physician Leader," a new book published by the American Association for Physician Leadership and written by national expert Susan Fink Childs, FACMPE, provides a guide to mastering the emotional quotient necessary to be successful in today's healthcare environment.

Among the key areas Childs details:

Physicians and managing up

The six primary emotions

Inter-departmental logistics

Delegation and practice efficiency

Basics of body language

When we have to say no to a patient

Patients making independent decisions

How to deal with difficult patients

Set the stage to establish boundaries

Shape patient satisfaction

Questions for peer discussions

The provider's role and relationships

Communicating effectively with staff

"Utilizing emotional intelligence also helps navigate relationships beyond the medical practice," Childs writes. "As a patient, the best support one could ask for is from the phy­sician who partners with them in their healthcare decision-making. This relationship is what creates the bonding, trust, respect, and a familial culture that all humans seek."

"Emotional intelligence, as further delineated within the context of physician leadership in this book, essentially refers to an ability to identify and manage one's own emotions, as well as the emotions of others," writes Peter Angood, MD, FRCS(C), FACS, MCCM, FAAPL(Hon), president and CEO of AAPL in the book's forward. "Being cognizant of and demonstrating the practice of emo­tional intelligence will further consolidate the respect and reliance on physician leadership to create the needed and often required changes within our industry."

About the American Association for Physician Leadership®

The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has educated 250,000+ physicians across 40 countries—including CEOs, chief medical officers, and physicians at all levels of healthcare. www.physicianleaders.org

