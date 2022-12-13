Delisting of Swedish Match AB

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
STOCKHOLM, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasdaq Stockholm has decided that Swedish Match AB will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the share will be on Friday, December 30, 2022.

Johan Levén, Vice President Investor Relations
Phone +46 70 207 2116

Johan Wredberg, Director Communications and Media Relations
Telephone: +46 73 027 9343

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2.30 p.m. CET on December 13, 2022.

