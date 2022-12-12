When I Work Wins Gold in 2022 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards

The company was honored for its unique workforce management solution created for shift-based small businesses

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When I Work, a market leader in shift-based workforce management software used by more than 200,000 workplaces worldwide, has received a Gold 2022 Excellence in Technology Award from the Brandon Hall Group.

When I Work was honored in the Best Advance in HR or Workforce Management Technology for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses category.

"Since our founding in 2010, we've been dedicated to creating an employee-first scheduling solution that fits the unique needs of small businesses with hourly, shift-based teams, who are often overlooked and underserved by other providers," said Chad Halvorson, Founder and CEO of When I Work. "We're honored to receive this recognition from the Brandon Hall Group."

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria:

Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

"From our research, we know that more than half of organizations say it is critical to advance the HCM technology ecosystem to succeed in the future of work. Winners of our Excellence in Technology awards are the pace-setters in ensuring employers have the leading-edge tools they need to evolve and prosper in the challenging environment we all work in," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke.

About When I Work

When I Work is a market leader in shift-based workforce management software and delivers a powerful, employee-first experience that creates happier and more productive teams. Trusted by more than 200,000 workplaces worldwide, When I Work puts scheduling and collaboration at the center of workplace operations and brings empathy, agility, and consumer simplicity to organizations in the small business workplace. For more information, please visit wheniwork.com .

