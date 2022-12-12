Sandy Hook Promise Prepares for 10th Remembrance

NEWTOWN, Conn., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- December 14, 2022 will be the 10th remembrance since the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that took the lives of 20 first-graders and six educators. Sandy Hook Promise, co-founded by some of the family members whose loved ones were killed on that day, has seen tremendous gains in the organization's gun violence prevention efforts, including averting at least 11 credible planned school shooting attacks through its "Know the Signs" prevention programs. Yet 2022 threatens to be the deadliest year of gun violence on record, with more than 600 mass shootings so far.

The Hockley Family is one of the 26 families in the Newtown community who had their loved one (Dylan, left) taken in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec., 14, 2012. Credit: Sandy Hook Promise (PRNewswire)

As a decade passes since the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy, 2022 threatens to be deadliest year of gun violence

"We choose to remember and honor our loved ones by taking action to stop school shootings and gun violence," said Nicole Hockley, co-founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise and mother of Dylan, who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy. "Our 'Know the Signs' programs save lives every day, sparing other families from the unspeakable pain of having a loved one taken by gun violence."

According to an analysis of every major school shooting by the U.S. Secret Service , in almost every case, students observed warning signs before an act of violence took place. The report concluded that recognizing such signs is essential to prevention. Sandy Hook Promise's "Know the Signs" programs teach what these warning signs are and when and how to tell a trusted adult or use an anonymous reporting system. All the programs are available at no-cost to schools, align with SEL curriculum requirements and can be delivered in a single class period.

Sandy Hook Promise's experience and data are further proof that prevention works. Students and educators have anonymously reported more than 150,000 tips, resulting in 2,900+ mental health interventions saving at least 378 students from suicide. More than 90 acts of violence with a weapon have been prevented.

"Our children were killed because nobody took action on the warning signs to stop the Sandy Hook massacre from happening," said Mark Barden, co-founder and CEO of the Sandy Hook Promise Action Fund and father of Daniel, who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy. "Gun violence is preventable when we take action to save lives, including legislative action to pass gun safety measures."

Sandy Hook Promise has made significant legislative changes to strengthen gun safety, including passage of the "Bipartisan Safer Communities Act," the first comprehensive gun safety package in nearly 30 years to address the rising rates of gun violence nationwide. The new law includes enhanced background checks for buyers under the age of 21, partially closing the dating loophole (aka the "boyfriend" loophole), funding to support states in implementing extreme risk protection orders, and additional funding for mental health services and school safety.

More than 8.5 million people have made The Sandy Hook Promise — a pledge to protect children from gun violence so that no other parent has to endure the pain of losing a child to a school shooting.

To assist journalists covering the 10th Remembrance, Sandy Hook Promise has compiled a multimedia package that includes video interviews, photographs, and background information. Email media@sandyhookpromise.org for a password.

Note: No interviews or public appearance will be conducted on December 14, 2022, as Sandy Hook Promise devotes that somber day to remembering the precious lives taken by gun violence.

Sandy Hook Promise (SHP) is a national nonprofit organization with a mission to end school shootings and create a culture change that prevents violence and other harmful acts that hurt children. Through its life-saving, evidence-informed "Know the Signs" prevention programs, SHP educates and empowers youth and adults to recognize, intervene, and get help for individuals who may be socially isolated and/or at risk of hurting themselves or others. Through nonpartisan policy and partnerships, SHP advances gun safety, youth mental health, and violence prevention education at the state and federal levels that protect all children from gun violence in their schools, homes, and communities. SHP is led by several family members whose loved ones were killed in the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012.

Daniel Barden, 7, was one of 20 children and six educators killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy on Dec., 14, 2012. Credit: Sandy Hook Promise (PRNewswire)

Dylan Hockley, 6, was one of 20 children and six educators killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy on Dec., 14, 2012. Credit: Sandy Hook Promise (PRNewswire)

The Barden Family is one of the 26 families in the Newtown community who had their loved one (Daniel, center) taken in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec., 14, 2012. Credit: Sandy Hook Promise (PRNewswire)

Mary Sherlach (left) was one of six educators and 20 children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy on Dec., 14, 2012. Credit: Sandy Hook Promise (PRNewswire)

