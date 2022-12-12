Pathways LA Celebrates Annual Toy and Book Distribution to support Families this Holiday

Child Care Resource and Referral Agency partner with Blue Shield of California, Baby2Baby, and donors to provide toys and PPE supplies for families.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathways LA, which provides a range of child care resources to support the continuum of care for families, held its annual Winter Wonderland Toy and Book Distribution on Saturday, December 10, 2022. The event was provided for families enrolled in Pathways LA's Family Engagement program, which partners with parents and early childhood educators to help promote a child's healthy development.

Families who attended this event received books, age-appropriate toys, community resources and PPE supplies donated by community partners. Blue Shield of California provided families with t-shirts, informational flyers, and children's coloring books. Baby2Baby donated soap, shampoo, hand sanitizer, masks, and diapers, while Teads gave children's activity kits and other supplies.

"Pathways LA is honored to be able to uplift families during the holiday season, which is often both a time of joy and financial stress. We are proud to partner with organizations that believe in our mission and together provide families with basic essentials and holiday cheer this winter," said Tamika Farr, CEO of Pathways LA.

Pathways LA received hundreds of toys from their Amazon wish list and fundraised through dedicated donors across the US. The event was made possible through the support of donors, volunteers, community partners, and event sponsors such as Blue Shield of California.

The distribution was hosted at Pathways LA's office building in Koreatown and was held in accordance with Los Angeles County COVID-19 protocols.

About Pathways LA: Pathways LA is committed to the healthy development and school readiness of young children from disadvantaged communities. Driven by data and innovation, our experts support the continuum of care that includes parents, early childhood educators, community partners, and policymakers. Learn more at: https://pathwaysla.org

